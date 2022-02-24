BYE BYE BIRDIE Comes to Conejo Players Theatre in March

Conejo Players Theatre presents Bye Bye Birdie in March!

Tony Award-Winning, smash hit Bye Bye Birdie remains as show-stopping and vibrant as ever! It's the 1960's in small-town America and teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses All-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. Featuring a cherished and exhilarating score and a hilarious script, BIRDIE continues to thrill audiences around the world.

Performances run March 25 through April 16, 2022. Friday and Saturday at 8PM, Sundays at 2PM. March 31 & April 7 at 8PM. April 9 & 16 at 2PM.

Director - Devery Holmes

Producers - Priscilla Losey/ James Laguna

Music Director - Jim Holmes

Co-Music Director - Shelley Saxer

Choreographer - Miriam Durrie-Kirsch

Location: Conejo Players Theatre 351 So. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Tickets: $20 ($18 for student/senior/military) www.conejoplayers.org or call box office at 805-495-3715

Cast List:

Brendan Lynch - Albert Peterson

Kristina Reyes - Rose Alvarez

Jonathan Bubis, Brent Ramirez, Jared Price - Conrad Birdie

Hannah Saltman - Kim MacAfee

Abigail Reeves - Ursula Merkle

John Wallis - Mr. MacAfee

Jennifer Sorensen - Mrs. MacAfee

Tariq Mieres - Hugo Peabody

Eve Kiefer - Mrs. Mae Peterson

Christina Healey - Gloria Rasputin

David Friel - Mayor

Barbara Berent - Mayor's Wife

Emily Hare - Mrs. Merkle

Logan Filippi, Sammy Kirsch - Randolph MacAfee

Teen Chorus: Alison Norman, Bethany Dream, Brianna Csellak, Dani Kirsch, Paige Pensivy, Raedyn Sorensen, Peter Umipig, Frances Cabizon, Patrick Rogers, and Christina Healey

Adult Ensemble: Barbara Berent, David Friel, Emily Hare, Francis Cabison, Gary Saxer, Mark Suarez, Monica Montelongo, Patrick Rogers, and Larry Laffer

* At this time of printing, all patrons will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours from the time of entry to attend shows at Conejo Players.