BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Added To The Broadway In Thousand Oaks Series

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, has announced that BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW will join the 22-23 Broadway in Thousand Oaks Series as a Season Add-On. The 22-23 Broadway Season now includes the following touring productions:

FOUR SHOW SERIES:

• FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, March 9-12, 2023

• ANASTASIA, April 27-30, 2023

• CATS, May 11-14, 2023

• TOOTSIE, May 30-June 3, 2023

SEASON ADD-ONS:

• R.E.S.P.E.C.T., January 9, 2023

• BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW, February 21, 2023

Season tickets for the Broadway Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com. Information about the recently added Broadway production can be found below.

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. Bluey's Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children's television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Join the Heelers in their first live theatre show made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you've never seen it before, brought to real life. Bluey's Big Play is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.

