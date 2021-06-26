West Coast Players Presents DIVISION STREET
West Coast Players will present Division Street by Steve Tesich, directed by Kelly DiMauro, from July 9-18.
Division Street is a slapstick farce set in 1980 on... wait for it... Division Street in Chicago. Chris Adrian, once a leader of the anti-war movement in the 60's, is trying to hide his past and become an upstanding, productive citizen. But a bad experience with stuffed cabbage exposes him and traps him between an angry restaurant owner seeking redemption and old friends looking for him to lead a revival of the movement.
Social distancing and mask wearing protocols will be observed. Visit wcplayers.com for information on ticketing and safety protocol.