West Coast Players Presents DIVISION STREET

West Coast Players will present Division Street by Steve Tesich, directed by Kelly DiMauro.

Jun. 26, 2021  

West Coast Players will present Division Street by Steve Tesich, directed by Kelly DiMauro, from July 9-18.

Division Street is a slapstick farce set in 1980 on... wait for it... Division Street in Chicago. Chris Adrian, once a leader of the anti-war movement in the 60's, is trying to hide his past and become an upstanding, productive citizen. But a bad experience with stuffed cabbage exposes him and traps him between an angry restaurant owner seeking redemption and old friends looking for him to lead a revival of the movement.

Social distancing and mask wearing protocols will be observed. Visit wcplayers.com for information on ticketing and safety protocol.


