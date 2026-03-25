Ty Myers Brings THE LEGAL TOUR To Clearwater’s Baycare Sound

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Ty Myers has announced THE LEGAL TOUR, a headline run launching June 11, with a stop at The BayCare Sound in downtown Clearwater on October 9, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

The Clearwater performance will feature special guest Benny G, who will appear on all tour dates. Tickets will go on sale April 3 at 10:00 a.m.

The tour will visit venues including Pier 17 in New York City, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and the Moody Center in Austin. Select dates will also include appearances by Brent Cobb and Lanie Gardner.

Myers is preparing to release his sophomore album Heavy On The Soul on March 27 via RECORDS Nashville/Columbia. He was recently selected for Spotify’s RADAR program, which highlights emerging artists.

The 18-year-old artist has gained attention following his debut album The Select and its single “Ends of the Earth.” He has completed a sold-out 73-date headline run and is currently touring with Luke Combs on the My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.

Myers is also scheduled to perform at Stagecoach and recently made his international debut at C2C: Country to Country.

Ticket Information

The performance will take place at The BayCare Sound in downtown Clearwater on October 9 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $44.50, with Elevated Sound Upgrades available for $125.

Tickets will be available through The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by phone at 727-791-7400, or online at RuthEckerdHall.com. The box office is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater.