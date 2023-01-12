Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ThinkTank's THE WOLVES To Open This Friday At Stageworks Theatre In Channelside

The portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness sometimes means real girls aren't really well behaved.  

Jan. 12, 2023  

ThinkTank's THE WOLVES To Open This Friday At Stageworks Theatre In Channelside

ThinkTank Theatre will open Sarah DeLappe's award winning play 'The Wolves' at Stageworks this Friday, January 13th and run through the 22nd. The play follows the experiences of nine teenage girls as they warm up for their Saturday morning soccer games. 'The Wolves' is an Obie award winning play which opened off-broadway in 2016 and was a 2017 Pulitzer Prize Finalist.

The play was a New York Time's Critics Pick and The Economist wrote "[The Wolves] is an absorbing portrait of female adolescence." From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, a girls indoor soccer team navigates big questions and wage tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. The portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness sometimes means real girls aren't really well behaved.

The cast of 'The Wolves' is made up of a number of Tampa favorites, including Haley Janeda, Noa Friedman, Katie Terres, Jessica Beltran, Sydney Reddish, Iman Bijou, Katie Huettel, and Jaime Giangrande-Holcolm. The show also features members of ThinkTank's Young Artists' Ensemble (YAE) including Sofia Pickford, Adeline Richardson, and Layla Kuck. The play is directed by ThinkTank's Producing Artistic Director, Georgia Mallory Guy, and assistant directed by Calee Gardner.

"The Wolves is important because when was the last time you saw something that actually passed the bechdel test? It's a great ensemble piece with really fresh text. It doesn't spoon feed you lessons or morals," said cast member Iman Bijou.

Sydney Reddish remarked, "This play shows a pack of women moving in such a way that exposes their strength, autonomy, resilience, rage and power. We get to watch these characters move through such a pivotal time in their lives without being attached to or defined by the men in their lives or weighed down by the lens of the male gaze. This play has an unequivocally rich way of detailing the complex layers of femininity and growing up."

ThinkTank will also offer a special Industry Night performance on Monday, January 16th. Industry Night performances are typically produced for those artists or like professionals, who are typically involved in shows or events Wednesday-Sunday, to get to experience the work of other companies in the area, particularly when productions run at the same time.

In an effort to greatly increase accessibility, the Monday night show will be a special Name-Your-Price performance with a minimum $10 for adults and $5 for students.

'The Wolves' runs from January 13-22nd with a Name-Your-Price Specials for the preview on the 12th and Industry Night Performance on the 16th. For all other shows, tickets will range from $20-$30. Tickets can be purchased at ThinkTankTYA.org. The Wolves is intended for ages 13+ due to adult themes and language.




The Off-Central Players Opens 2023 Spring Season With THIS IS OUR YOUTH Photo
The Off-Central Players Opens 2023 Spring Season With THIS IS OUR YOUTH
After a short holiday respite, the Bay Area's newest and most prolific theater company, The Off-Central Players opens 2023 with Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth.
American Stage Announces Second Semester of Drama School Photo
American Stage Announces Second Semester of Drama School
American Stage made history last fall after announcing the start of a full-blown drama school for adults and children. This February, the St. Pete theatre company is launching another set of classes - with even more programming this time around. 
LAB Theater Project Presents LAB LAUGHS This Month Photo
LAB Theater Project Presents LAB LAUGHS This Month
LAB Theater Project  will present its annual fundraising event LAB Laughs 2023, with 6 original, never performed comedic shorts, running Jan 19 thru 22 (Thursday through Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 3 pm), at 812 E Henderson Avenue in Ybor City. 
Previews: THE WOLVES at ThinkTank Theatre Photo
Previews: THE WOLVES at ThinkTank Theatre
Directed by ThinkTank's Producing Artistic Director, Georgia Mallory Guy, The Wolves features Jaime Giangrande-Holcom, Sydney Reddish, Katie Huettel, Haley Janeda, Jessica Beltran, Iman Bijou, Katie Terres, and Noa Friedman. They are joined by ThinkTank's Young Artist' Ensemble (YAE) auditioned high school students Megan Merritt, Adeline Richardson, Sofia Pickford, and Layla Kuck.

More Hot Stories For You


The Off-Central Players Opens 2023 Spring Season With THIS IS OUR YOUTHThe Off-Central Players Opens 2023 Spring Season With THIS IS OUR YOUTH
January 11, 2023

After a short holiday respite, the Bay Area's newest and most prolific theater company, The Off-Central Players opens 2023 with Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth.
American Stage Announces Second Semester of Drama SchoolAmerican Stage Announces Second Semester of Drama School
January 10, 2023

American Stage made history last fall after announcing the start of a full-blown drama school for adults and children. This February, the St. Pete theatre company is launching another set of classes - with even more programming this time around. 
LAB Theater Project Presents LAB LAUGHS This MonthLAB Theater Project Presents LAB LAUGHS This Month
January 9, 2023

LAB Theater Project  will present its annual fundraising event LAB Laughs 2023, with 6 original, never performed comedic shorts, running Jan 19 thru 22 (Thursday through Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 3 pm), at 812 E Henderson Avenue in Ybor City. 
ThinkTank Theatre to Present Industry Night Performance of THE WOLVES by Sarah DeLappeThinkTank Theatre to Present Industry Night Performance of THE WOLVES by Sarah DeLappe
January 4, 2023

ThinkTank Theatre will present a special Industry Night performance of their latest production of The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe on Monday, January 16th at Stageworks Theatre in Channelside.
Tampa Repertory Theatre Presents THE ELEPHANT MANTampa Repertory Theatre Presents THE ELEPHANT MAN
January 3, 2023

TampaRep's second show this season will play throughout February at the Hillsborough Community College Ybor Campus in the Performing Arts Building.
share