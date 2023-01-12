ThinkTank's THE WOLVES To Open This Friday At Stageworks Theatre In Channelside

ThinkTank Theatre will open Sarah DeLappe's award winning play 'The Wolves' at Stageworks this Friday, January 13th and run through the 22nd. The play follows the experiences of nine teenage girls as they warm up for their Saturday morning soccer games. 'The Wolves' is an Obie award winning play which opened off-broadway in 2016 and was a 2017 Pulitzer Prize Finalist.

The play was a New York Time's Critics Pick and The Economist wrote "[The Wolves] is an absorbing portrait of female adolescence." From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, a girls indoor soccer team navigates big questions and wage tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. The portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness sometimes means real girls aren't really well behaved.

The cast of 'The Wolves' is made up of a number of Tampa favorites, including Haley Janeda, Noa Friedman, Katie Terres, Jessica Beltran, Sydney Reddish, Iman Bijou, Katie Huettel, and Jaime Giangrande-Holcolm. The show also features members of ThinkTank's Young Artists' Ensemble (YAE) including Sofia Pickford, Adeline Richardson, and Layla Kuck. The play is directed by ThinkTank's Producing Artistic Director, Georgia Mallory Guy, and assistant directed by Calee Gardner.

"The Wolves is important because when was the last time you saw something that actually passed the bechdel test? It's a great ensemble piece with really fresh text. It doesn't spoon feed you lessons or morals," said cast member Iman Bijou.

Sydney Reddish remarked, "This play shows a pack of women moving in such a way that exposes their strength, autonomy, resilience, rage and power. We get to watch these characters move through such a pivotal time in their lives without being attached to or defined by the men in their lives or weighed down by the lens of the male gaze. This play has an unequivocally rich way of detailing the complex layers of femininity and growing up."

ThinkTank will also offer a special Industry Night performance on Monday, January 16th. Industry Night performances are typically produced for those artists or like professionals, who are typically involved in shows or events Wednesday-Sunday, to get to experience the work of other companies in the area, particularly when productions run at the same time.

In an effort to greatly increase accessibility, the Monday night show will be a special Name-Your-Price performance with a minimum $10 for adults and $5 for students.

'The Wolves' runs from January 13-22nd with a Name-Your-Price Specials for the preview on the 12th and Industry Night Performance on the 16th. For all other shows, tickets will range from $20-$30. Tickets can be purchased at ThinkTankTYA.org. The Wolves is intended for ages 13+ due to adult themes and language.