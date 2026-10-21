The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus Holiday Concert Set For December

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The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall will present The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus Holiday Concert on Thursday, December 10 and Friday, December 11. Both performances start at 6pm and will be held in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall. The chorus concerts will be conducted by Marcia P. Hoffman Music Department Chair Yohance Wicks. Tickets are on sale now.

Brighten your season with holiday classics & carols from around the world and join the Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus for an evening of celebration. The Holiday Concert will be filled with songs, poetry and more, that will bring a sense of nostalgic wonder to your season. There will be traditional carols, songs from many regions and languages including Latin, Spanish, and French. There will be something for everyone to enjoy, whether you are a child or simply a child at heart.

The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus is the adult chorus of Ruth Eckerd Hall's Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts and is comprised of members ages 18-and-up. Annual repertoire includes selections from the Middle Ages to modern day pop and rock, along with Disney classics and favorites from the stage. From weekly rehearsals, holiday celebrations, and sporting events to concerts on stages of all sizes, the Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus performs regularly throughout the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

Interested singers are encouraged to apply. Registration is now open to join the Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus for the Winter/Spring semester starting January 12 – April 6. Please visit our website here for more information.

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