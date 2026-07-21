SHAUN CASSIDY UNWRAPPED to Play Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater

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The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present Shaun Cassidy Unwrapped: Songs & Stories For The Holidays on Friday, December 11 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 24 at 10 am.

Shaun Cassidy is an American writer, producer, actor and GRAMMY-nominated singer. After originally making his name as a performer, Cassidy went on to create, write, and produce a number of critically acclaimed television series including AMERICAN GOTHIC (produced with Sam Raimi), ROAR (starring Heath Ledger), COLD CASE, COVER ME, THE AGENCY, INVASION, and EMERALD CITY. Cassidy recently spent five years as executive producer and writer for the hit NBC/NETFLIX series, NEW AMSTERDAM, and he is currently writing the book for a forthcoming Broadway musical.

The son of Tony award winning actor Jack Cassidy and Academy award winner Shirley Jones (and half-brother of the late singer/actor David Cassidy), Shaun grew up in Los Angeles and New York City. While still in high school, he signed a contract with Warner Brothers records. This led to three multi-platinum albums and numerous top ten hits including the #1 DA DOO RON RON, THAT'S ROCK N' ROLL, HEY DEANIE, and DO YOU BELIEVE IN MAGIC? Cassidy received a GRAMMY nomination for his efforts and performed at every major arena in the country including Houston's Astrodome and New York's Madison Square Garden. Almost concurrently, he starred in the ABC television series THE HARDY BOYS MYSTERIES. Later, while spending over a year on Broadway acting in the hit musical BLOOD BROTHERS, Shaun wrote his first television pilot, AMERICAN GOTHIC. When the show debuted, The New York Times called it “The most original new show of the season.”

From 2020-2024, Cassidy took his self-penned music and storytelling show, THE MAGIC OF A MIDNIGHT SKY, to the stage, playing to SRO crowds nationwide, and last year, he embarked on the biggest tour of his entire career, THE ROAD TO US, thrilling audiences in almost sixty cities throughout North America. Having written and recorded two new songs to support the tour, MY FIRST CRUSH and THE LAST SONG, Shaun is excited to be back in the studio recording new material for his holiday show, UNWRAPPED.

Shaun is grateful to make his home in the wine country of Santa Barbara with his wife, Tracey, their four children, and more animals than he can count. In collaboration with No Kid Hungry, his family produces a collection of fine wines, MY FIRST CRUSH, which donates money to feed hungry children nationwide.

Tickets starting at $45 and a limited amount of VIP Packages priced at $100* are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.

*VIP Package includes a premium seat and photo opportunity.

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