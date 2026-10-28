Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE DA VINCI CODE to Open at freeFall Theatre in St. Petersburg
The production, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, will star James Putnam and Noa Friedman in the lead roles.
freeFall Theatre has announced the opening of its upcoming production of The Da Vinci Code, adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel from Dan Brown's internationally best-selling novel. Opening on Friday, November 6, this fast-paced theatrical thriller invites Tampa Bay audiences on a pulse-pounding journey through hidden symbols, historical mysteries, and high-stakes suspense. The Da Vinci Code runs for 5 weeks, and closes on December 6, 2026.
When a curator is found murdered inside the Louvre Museum alongside a series of cryptic symbols, symbologist Robert Langdon (James Putnam) and French cryptologist Sophie Neveu (Noa Friedman) are thrust into a thrilling race across Europe. Together, they must decipher a trail of clues embedded in the works of Leonardo da Vinci before an ancient secret—and those who guard it—are lost forever.
Joining Putnam and Friedman are Vickie Daignault, Larry Alexander, Luis Rivera, Brian Shea, Jim Wicker, Jenna Jane and Robert Teasdale as the rest of the talented cast taking on dozens of roles. The production is directed by Matthew McGee with Fight Choreography by Jamey Feshold. Production and video design is by freeFall AD Eric Davis with wigs and hairstyles by Amanda Muni-Morgan. Lighting design is provided by Trenten Szabo and the production is stage managed by Daniel LeMien.
"We are thrilled to bring this iconic mystery to life in freeFall's intimate performance space," said Director Matthew McGee. "Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel's adaptation captures all the adrenaline and intellect of Dan Brown's global phenomenon, giving our creative team an extraordinary canvas to blend immersive staging, striking visuals, and compelling performances."
The space is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2pm and all evening performances are at 7pm. Tickets are $55 ($25 for youth under 18 and for all seats to previews) or included with your $34/month subscription.
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