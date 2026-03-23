Rend Collective to Perform at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in May

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The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents Rend Collective on Friday, May 1 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 27 at 10 am.

Hailing from the rugged coast of Northern Ireland, Rend Collective has always believed that worship should feel more like a celebration than a performance. From their earliest days gathering on beaches and in living rooms to now leading worship across the world, the band has held tightly to one mission: to joyfully share the good news of Jesus through authentic, Spirit-filled worship.

Since the release of their debut Organic Family Hymnal, Rend Collective has grown from a small worshipping community into a global voice, amassing over 1 billion career streams, and multiple gold and platinum selling singles, including fan favorites like My Lighthouse, Counting Every Blessing and Build Your Kingdom Here. Their catalog also includes the international worship anthem Hallelujah Anyway, which has resonated deeply with churches around the world.

The group's breakout single Build Your Kingdom Here became an early global anthem, and their momentum carried into a historic run of chart-topping albums. The Art of Celebration debuted at #1 on the Billboard Christian Albums Chart, followed by several additional #1 records including As Family We Go, Good News, and Campfire. Known for their energetic, folk-infused worship, Rend Collective has toured with major artists such as Chris Tomlin, MercyMe, Hillsong UNITED, Kari Jobe, and Lecrae, all while preserving a sound rooted in joy, community, and honest storytelling.

Across albums like As Family We Go (2015), Campfire II (2016), Good News (2017), Choose to Worship (2020), Whosoever (2022), and FOLK! (2024), Rend Collective continues to evolve musically while staying true to the heart of their ministry: hope, simplicity, and the wide-open welcome of Jesus.

Today, the band is made up of Chris Llewellyn, Stephen Mitchell, Daniel Jones, and Jonathan Chu—friends and worshippers who still believe that celebration is a holy act and that the joy of the Lord is worth shouting from the rooftops.