Photos: American Stage Presents Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT

American Stage is kicking off its 2022 -23 season, "This is America" with a homage to the punk rock movement of the 1990s and early 2000s - Green Day's American Idiot is a 22-song musical featuring songs from Green Day's hit album of the same name.

The show, like all the shows this season, is based around a story of American history. However, Green Day's American Idiot features a piece of history a little closer to this decade, the punk movements of the late '90s and 2000s.

American Idiot's main storyline follows a three-man act with Nathan David Smith as Will, Zummy Mohammed as Tunny, and Johnny Shea as his namesake, Johnny.John Alejandro Jeffords is St. Jimmy, Johnny's drug-dealing and conflicted alter-ego.

American Idiot runs through October 2. Come early Sept 7-8 for $20 or "Pay What You Can" tickets, as long as they're available.