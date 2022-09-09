Photos: American Stage Presents Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT
American Stage's punk rock opera visits the suburban frustration of a young band of longing artists. Meet the actors and director who bring the angst to life.
American Stage is kicking off its 2022 -23 season, "This is America" with a homage to the punk rock movement of the 1990s and early 2000s - Green Day's American Idiot is a 22-song musical featuring songs from Green Day's hit album of the same name.
The show, like all the shows this season, is based around a story of American history. However, Green Day's American Idiot features a piece of history a little closer to this decade, the punk movements of the late '90s and 2000s.
American Idiot's main storyline follows a three-man act with Nathan David Smith as Will, Zummy Mohammed as Tunny, and Johnny Shea as his namesake, Johnny.John Alejandro Jeffords is St. Jimmy, Johnny's drug-dealing and conflicted alter-ego.
American Idiot runs through October 2. Come early Sept 7-8 for $20 or "Pay What You Can" tickets, as long as they're available.
Photo Credit: Chaz D Photography
The Cast of AMERICAN IDIOT
The Cast of AMERICAN IDIOT
Analise Rios and John Alejandro Jeffords
The Cast of AMERICAN IDIOT
Elizabeth Meckler, Idan Bar, and Johnny Shea
Natalie Kruger, Elizabeth Meckler, Analise Rios, Idan Bar, and Mia Massero
Zummy Mohammed, Johnny Shea, and Nathan David Smith
Johnny Shea, Analise Rios, Zummy Mohammed, and Idan Bar
Johnny Shea, John Alejandro Jeffords, Idan Bar, Max Dalton and Analise Rios