O.A.R. to Bring Three Decades Tour to BayCare Sound With Gavin DeGraw & KT Tunstall

NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. Sign Up

O.A.R. has announced the Three Decades Tour featuring all the biggest hits from each decade of their epic career. The tour includes a stop at The BayCare Sound with special guests, Gavin DeGraw and KT Tunstall on Thursday, November 12 at 6:30 pm. This performance was previously scheduled at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa. All fans who originally purchased tickets and VIP Experiences will automatically be refunded at point of purchase and will need to purchase new tickets for this performance at The BayCare Sound. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 10 at 10 am. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, please visit: https://www.liveoar.com/

Formed in 1996, O.A.R. are an alternative rock band from Rockville, Maryland. Starting with their 1997 debut album The Wanderer, O.A.R. have released 10 studio albums and seven live albums. In 2005, O.A.R. released Stories of a Stranger, their first of four consecutive Top 40 albums on the Billboard 200 and led by the RIAA gold-certified single Love and Memories. The band's 2008 follow up All Sides contains O.A.R.'s highest-charting Hot 100 single Shattered (Turn the Car Around), which was later certified platinum, while 2014's The Rockville LP boasted the band's third gold single Peace. Known for their rigorous touring schedule, O.A.R. have also pursued charitable initiatives through their Heard The World Fund, founded by the band in 2006.

With 2013's Make A Move -- his fifth studio album in just 10 years -- Gavin DeGraw celebrated his fourth Top 20 appearance on the Billboard 200. An Irish contemporary rocker with a folksy vibe, DeGraw has earned a reputation as a consummate live performer, winning over ticket buyers with his charismatic presence and soulful voice. DeGraw shot to fame in 2004 with I Don't Want To Be, a millennial anthem that became the theme song for CW teen drama One Tree Hill. His relationship with television continued unabated throughout the 2000's, with tracks being featured on shows including House, The Bachelor and So You Think You Can Dance. DeGraw's early work offered an authentic soul sound that contrasted with much of its radio brethren at the time -- his 2003 debut album Chariot spawned the hit single of the same name, firmly establishing him as a modern torchbearer of blue-eyed soul. On the road in 2013 and beyond, DeGraw has drawn praise for his heartfelt live concerts where he's maxed capacity at Varsity Theater (Minneapolis) and other such venues.

KT Tunstall burst onto the music scene with her 2004 multi-platinum debut, Eye to the Telescope, which spawned the global hits Black Horse and the Cherry Tree and Suddenly I See. These songs established Tunstall as a captivating, must-see performer, as well as a Songwriter with a singular knack for balancing introspective folk and propulsive rock. "I feel there are two immediate, recognizable pillars of my style," she says. "I have this troubadour, acoustic guitar-driven emotional side. Then there's definitely a rocker side of me with sharper teeth."

In the last few years, the GRAMMY-nominated Scottish Musician has expanded on these musical selves by focusing on a trilogy of records, where each album zeroes in on a single concept: soul, body and mind. The first, 2016's KIN, was the soul record; 2018's WAX was the body record, and 2022's NUT is the mind record.

Tickets starting at $39.50 and a limited amount of VIP Experiences are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. .

The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The BayCare Sound Ticket Window will open two hours prior to show time.

Need more Tampa Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...