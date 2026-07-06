Ann Wilson, Rita Rudner, The Wailers and More Set for Ruth Eckerd Hall in 2026

Ruth Eckerd Hall, The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park, The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, and The Murray Theatre have announced a slate of new concerts and special events spanning fall 2026 through spring 2027. Tickets for all newly announced performances go on sale Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m.

Among the highlights is Reggae Sound Splash Fest at The BayCare Sound on Sunday, November 15, featuring The Wailers with Julian "Junior" Marvin, Third World, Inner Circle, and The Skatalites. The outdoor festival celebrates generations of Jamaican music, bringing together artists whose careers helped define reggae and ska around the world. Tickets start at $25.

Rock icon Ann Wilson, legendary lead vocalist of Heart, brings Ann Wilson: The Voice of Heart & Tripsitter to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Thursday, September 10, performing music spanning her acclaimed solo career and decades of classic rock hits. Tickets begin at $65.50.

Ruth Eckerd Hall will also welcome K-Pop Moonlight Princesses: A Demon Hunters Celebration on Sunday, October 11, an original production combining live vocals, choreography, and immersive visuals inspired by contemporary K-pop performance culture. Tickets start at $32.75.

Fans of Swedish pop can experience The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on Wednesday, October 21 at Ruth Eckerd Hall. The internationally touring production recreates many of ABBA's biggest hits, including Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Waterloo, and S.O.S. Tickets start at $38.75.

The venues have also unveiled their annual Christmas in July promotion, featuring a diverse lineup of holiday entertainment throughout December. Newly announced performances include Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour (December 4), Mindi Abair's I Can't Wait for Christmas Tour (December 10), Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland (December 18), and A Christmas Carol (December 22). Previously announced holiday favorites include Rockapella Christmas, Celtic Angels Christmas, and Salute to Vienna – New Year's Concert.

Comedy fans can look ahead to Rita Rudner, who brings two performances to The Murray Theatre on Saturday, March 20. The award-winning comedian and Broadway veteran is known for her celebrated Las Vegas residency, HBO specials, bestselling books, and decades of stand-up. Tickets begin at $45, with limited meet-and-greet packages available.

Tickets for all newly announced events go on sale Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. through the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by phone at 727-791-7400, or online.

Ann Wilson: The Voice of Heart & Tripsitter

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Thursday, September 10, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Rock legend and Heart co-founder Ann Wilson brings her solo tour to Clearwater, performing music from throughout her career alongside selections from her acclaimed solo catalog. Tickets start at $65.50.

K-Pop Moonlight Princesses: A Demon Hunters Celebration

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

This original production combines live vocals, dynamic choreography, and immersive visuals inspired by contemporary K-pop performance culture, celebrating themes of empowerment, fantasy, and modern pop storytelling. Tickets start at $32.75.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

One of the world's leading ABBA tribute productions performs fan favorites including Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Waterloo, S.O.S., and more. The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA is not affiliated with ABBA or Mamma Mia. Tickets start at $38.75.

Reggae Sound Splash Fest

The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park

Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.

The outdoor festival features The Wailers featuring Julian "Junior" Marvin, Third World, Inner Circle, and The Skatalites for an afternoon celebrating reggae and ska. Tickets start at $25.

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2026

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Friday, December 4, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Ten-time GRAMMY-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz returns with the 29th edition of his holiday tour alongside Jonathan Butler, Haley Reinhart, Dylan Chambers, and Erin Stevenson. Tickets start at $43.

Mindi Abair's I Can't Wait For Christmas Tour

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Thursday, December 10, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Hosted by Mindi Abair and featuring Andréa Lisa, Rebecca Jade, Arthur Thompson, Darryl Williams, and Xavier Gordon, this holiday concert blends seasonal favorites with original music. Tickets start at $39.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Friday, December 18, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

After three consecutive sellouts, the holiday spectacular returns with a new production featuring world-class circus artistry, aerial performances, and festive music. Tickets start at $39.

A Christmas Carol

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Tuesday, December 22, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic returns, following Ebenezer Scrooge's journey of redemption through visits from the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Tickets start at $29.

Rockapella Christmas

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

The acclaimed a cappella group performs holiday favorites alongside original Christmas songs during its annual seasonal concert. Now on sale. Tickets start at $30.

Celtic Angels Christmas

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Sunday, December 20, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Featuring Irish vocalists, dancers, and the Trinity Ensemble, this festive production celebrates the music and traditions of Christmas in Ireland. Now on sale. Tickets start at $35.

Salute to Vienna – New Year's Concert

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Thursday, December 31, 2026 at 3:00 p.m.

This annual New Year's tradition showcases the music of Johann Strauss Jr. with a full orchestra, acclaimed vocalists, dancers, and elegant Viennese staging. Now on sale. Tickets start at $35.

The Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Saturday, March 20, 2027 at 5:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

Award-winning comedian, author, and Broadway veteran Rita Rudner brings two performances of her signature stand-up comedy to The Murray Theatre. Tickets start at $45, with limited meet-and-greet add-ons available.