Mad Theatre of Tampa to Present THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Straz Center This Month

Mad Theatre of Tampa will present The Drowsy Chaperone at The Straz Center October 14 through 30th.

The Drowsy Chaperone first opened at the Rivoli Theater in Toronto in 1998. Nearly eight years later, in 2006, The Drowsy Chaperone took its first bow on Broadway. This production was packed with an all-star cast that included the powerhouse vocals of both Sutton Foster and Beth Level. Now The Drowsy Chaperone is hitting the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts this October.

Our production features the unbeatable talent of Doug Buffalo (Man in Chair), Madison DeBrino (Janet Van de Graaf), Jessica Vitalo (The Drowsy Chaperone), Kate Holmes (Mrs. Tottendale), Lee Holmes (Mr. Underling), Bernard McNicol (Robert), Neil Bleiweiss (George), Jay Morgan (Mr. Feldzieg), Christen Prezios (Kity), Ryan Farnworth (Gangster 1), Dylan Fidler (Gangster 2), Robert Pelaia (Aldolfo), Patty Smithey (Trix), Andi Laaker (Ensemble), Topher Larkin (Ensemble), Evan Lomba (Ensemble), Jenekke Vinachi (Ensemble), and Erica Vitelli (Ensemble).

Piloting the Drowsy plane is director Kari Ann Stamatoplos. Kari Ann is no stranger to the theatre, having both performed in and directed many local productions. She was last seen on stage in Mad Theatre of Tampa's Assassins in April of 2022 in the role of "Bystander". The show is music directed by Megan Zeitler, who recently played second keys in the band for that same production of Assassins. Actress Madison DeBrino feels that working with both Megan and Kari Ann is a true pleasure, "It's amazing to work with such brilliant people who push us to the best of our abilities."

Behind the scenes, the tech crew is hard at work getting everything together to make the show come to life. The crew includes Richard Brown (Stage Manager), Amanda Barron (Choreographer), Deborah Lastinger (Costumer),Tony Gilkinson (Artistic Director), Kit Hastings (Scenic Designer), Tracy Bowers (Prop Master), Mitchell Samuelson (Sound Design), and Jayce Bertucelli (Lighting Design).

The Drowsy Chaperone opens on October 14th and runs through October 30th. Get tickets on the Straz Center website or click the link here:

