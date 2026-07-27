NEIL BERG’S 50 YEARS OF ROCK & ROLL – THE 70S is Coming to Rock Ruth Eckerd Hall

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Ruth Eckerd Hall presents Neil Berg's 50 Years Of Rock & Roll – The 70s on Sunday, November 22 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 31 at 10 am.

Relive what many consider the greatest decade of rock and roll. The 70's began with new, classic-rock bands, vibrant blues and R & B genres and ended with the with exciting new waves of music including disco, funk and soul. This diverse and powerful new Neil Berg concert includes the songs and stories of many of the iconic artists of the era including: Elton John, Billy Joel, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Bruce Springsteen, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, Chicago, Styx, David Bowie One Hit Wonders and many more. Get ready for two hours of the greatest music from The 70's. Long Live Rock!

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets start at $39.00 and are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office will open two hours prior to show time.

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