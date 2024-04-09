Feature: Powerstories' Girlstories Leadership Theatre Summer Camp Accepting Applications

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Powerstories Theatre, the groundbreaking nonprofit theatre organization committed to empowering young girls, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Girlstories Leadership Theatre Summer Camp, slated to take place from June 10-21.

Held at the historic Cuban Club at 2010 N. Avenida Republica De Cuba in Ybor City, this transformative two-week program promises an immersive experience, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

GLT is more than just theatre—it's a safe haven where rising 5th-8th grade girls can explore their creativity, express their unique voices, and cultivate essential leadership skills.

Executive Director Fran Powers explains, "At GLT, individuality is celebrated. We firmly believe that every girl deserves a space to express herself authentically without fear of judgment. Whether she's introspective or exuberant, our program empowers each girl to shine in her own unique way. Our core values emphasize diversity, inclusion, and acceptance."

GLT offers a rich tapestry of creative experiences, from theatre activities to dance and art. Girls will develop resilience, confidence, and leadership skills on and off the stage. Up to twenty-five girls work with Powers, Krista Blanchette, program director, and Stefanie Coren-Marotta, teaching artist. All instructors have passed stringent background checks.

This program features a curriculum emphasizing leadership, using and empowering girls' voices. With theatre as a backdrop, the girls will discover famous women in history and how their contributions have impacted the world. They will learn to self-advocate and contribute to their school community. The girls find how to tell their personal stories to identify who they are, bonding with other girls in the troupe.

The GLT dedicated team fosters a nurturing environment where girls learn, grow, and thrive. These experiences foster artistic expression and form the foundation for lifelong friendships as girls bond over shared passions and experiences.

The cost is remarkably accessible at $125.00. Additionally, scholarships are readily available upon request, ensuring that financial constraints never hinder a girl's opportunity to thrive. Those interested in scholarship opportunities can contact fran@powerstories.com for more information.

Parents, guardians, and other caregivers are invited to secure their girl's spot today and witness her confidence soar as she embraces her fullest potential.

"Girlstories Leadership Theatre is the jewel of our theatre. At its heart is helping young girls understand the power of true stories - of telling their own unique true stories," explains Fran.

For more information and to register, visit www.powerstories.com/glt-summer. Powerstories is proudly supported by the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners.