Creative Loafing Presents Annual Holiday Auction

Creative Loafing's annual Holiday Auction is back-this year benefiting Metropolitan Ministries-and locals can bid on one-of-a-kind items and experiences that can't be found anywhere else.

The 2020 Holiday Auction will feature an exclusive list of local items unlike any other thanks to donations from local Tampa Bay area businesses. A portion of this year's proceeds benefits Metropolitan Ministries. For more than a decade, CL has raised more than $210,000 for local charities. This year's auction will begin today, Dec. 14th, at 3 p.m., featuring items like: • 14-week digital edition, physical edition, online, & social Creative Loafing advertising package • A facial every month for a year at WHOLE Aveda • BioSafe Surfaces, Inc. 90-Day Antimicrobial Treatment for up to 10,000 square feet & bottles of 24-Hour Alcohol-Free, Hand Sanitizer • Bundle of TMA's exhibition art books & four admission ticket passes • Creative Loafing cover wrap • Dinner for four curated & hosted by Dr. BBQ • Four tickets to Badfish at Jannus Live & $100 gift card to Red Mesa Cantina • Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa - Deluxe One-Night Stay, $200 at Rock Spa & $250 Food & Beverage Dining Credit • Tampa Bay Lightning Erik Cernak Jersey & bottle of Tampa Bay Lightning 2020 Championship Bubbly by Mano's Wine As a local, independent nonprofit, Metropolitan Ministries has provided services that alleviate suffering, promote dignity, and instill self-sufficiency for at-risk and homeless families in Tampa Bay since 1972. The Ministries' vision is to be America's most effective and innovative caregiver for those in need.

For more information on the CL Holiday Auction, visit