Creative Loafing And CAMP Tampa Team Up On Donation-based Live Virtual Yoga Class

Creative Loafing (CL) is partnering with CAMP Tampa, a boutique cycle-yoga-circuit studio in South Tampa, on a live virtual yoga class taught at CL Space by CAMP Co-Founder Jamie Lanza on Saturday, April 25th, at 9:30 am. The donation-based class starts at $5 for the live stream with optional add-ons like $10 for the stream + a class at CAMP once the studio reopens (shareable) and $20 for the stream + a class at CAMP once the studio reopens (shareable) + Fresh Kitchen will donate a bowl to a frontline healthcare worker. CL and CAMP are splitting proceeds 50/50 to support CL and CAMP employees during this time. CAMP Co-Founder Jamie Lanza will teach the class, a Root Yoga practice, in CL Space, which will be available for streaming from the comfort of your home. In the class, you will move with precision and focus on strength and alignment, with the class consisting of many familiar postures linked clearly with the breath so you can build your foundation by rooting down to rise up. The class will be hosted at the new CL Space in Tampa Heights, CL's rentable event venue. CL Space is a designated local landmark in the Franklin Street Historic District also known as Yellow Brick Row, boasting 100-year-old Florida birch floors and gorgeous Tampa views from wall-lined restored mahogany windows. For more information on the venue, visit clspace.com

To register for the virtual live stream, visit camptampa.com





