BE A PIRATE! Debuts At Tampa Fringe

Be A Pirate! by Thom Mesrobian makes it's world premiere at the fifth Annual Tampa International Fringe Festival. The show represents something of a rarity at at fringe, a show that's good for practically all ages!

Mesrobian also unveiled his show "Callbacks", a play that looks behind the scenes at the lives of theme park actors at the very first Tampa Fringe to solid reviews. Now, he returns with a rollicking adventure of pirate songs and stories for the whole family. Be A Pirate! is a one man show written, performed and sung by Mesrobian himself and it tells the humorous and touching story of how young Sammy Preston became Sharktooth Sam, the pirate rogue. Travel to the island of Bocas Del Torros and find out about a different kind of pirate through an interactive hour of piratical fun.

Written by Mesrobian during the height of the pandemic, Be A Pirate! serves as a thinly veiled autobiography of how he found his true calling in life as a professional actor. The show debuts at the Tampa Fringe festival July 31-August 8, 2021 directed by Mark Hartfield for Rogue Stage and produced by Tonya Mesrobian. Tickets are $10 plus a $3 festival support fee. For more information on productions from Rogue Stage including it's full length musical "Queen of Swords" set to debut in 2022, please go to Roguestage.com.