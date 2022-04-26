American Stage Announces José Avilés As Director Of Education

American Stage Theatre Company announces José Avilés as the new Director of Education, bringing 30 years of experience in arts education and administration to the storied non-profit.

"We are thrilled to have José join American Stage," said Interim Executive Director CJ Zygadlo. "His theatre education background, forward-thinking and steady leadership make him a perfect fit."

José Avilés joins American Stage from Philadelphia, PA, where he was recently the Director of Education and Outreach at the Arden Theatre Company.

Avilés said, "I am very excited to join the team at American Stage. I find the educational mission and programs to align with my personal and professional values that the arts belong to all. I am really looking forward to digging deep into our current programming and identifying ways to expand our reach beyond the fourth wall."

Avilés plans to extend American Stage's commitment to diversity and inclusion to students of all ages through a variety of programs.

"I have been an Actor, Director, Producer, Educator, Mentor, and Arts Administrator," said Avilés. "I have led educational programs at the Arden Theatre Company, Taller Puertorriqueno, and the Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia. I also co-founded a bilingual theatre company called Teatro del Sol."

Teatro Del Sol was the first and only bilingual theatre company in Philadelphia. Avilés co-founded the company and launched a program, called "La Fàbrica", with the mission to support emerging Latin artists to develop their own works in the Philadelphia area. One of those works is Iraisa Ann Reilly's Good Cuban Girls which premiered in 2019.

Avilés directed the Philadelphia Premier of Elliot, a Soldier's Fugue by playwright Quiara Alegria Hudes for the Independence Studio on 3 presented at the Walnut Street Theatre.

Other credits include a professional reading of Elliot, a Soldier's Fugue at the Arden Theatre Co. and TYA (Theatre for Young Adults) workshop production of The Real Life Adventures of Jimmy de las Rosas by Ricardo Gamboa at Passage Theatre.

As American Stage heads into its 45th year, the company's education programs will continue to offer youth classes, summer camps, and in-school education programs. They also are relaunching Masterclass programs for adults running now through May.

For more information about American Stage Education, please visit americanstage.org/education.