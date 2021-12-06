Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Tallahassee: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Wheeler - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 66%



ANASTASIA

11%

NONSENSE

10%

Anna Norris -- Leon highLauren Kolmetz -- Emerald Coast Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

LeVonne Lindsay - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 65%

Robyn Smith Peters - SHREK - Stage 11 10%

Anna Fisher - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 9%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Hank Rion - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 76%

Naomi Rose Mock - ANASTASIA - Leon high 10%

Robyn Smith Peters - SHREK - Stage 11 10%



Best Direction Of A Play

Hank Rion - RED SPEEDO - Gulf Coast State College 63%

Daniela Rodriguez-Marty - THE BENCH - White Mouse Productions 28%

Vincent Pelligrino - FLORIDA GIRLS - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 4%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Naire Poole - BORING BLACK PLAY - White Mouse Productions 53%

Derek Sands - THE ADDING MACHINE - White Mouse Productions 25%

Liam Wirsansky - WORK FOR A LIVING - White Mouse Productions 23%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Elie Siegel - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 70%

Phillip Padgett - TREASURE ISLAND - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 12%

Rebeca Lake - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Emerald Coast Theatre Company 10%



Best Musical

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 80%

FIRST DATE - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 20%



Best Performer In A Musical

Mica Dominguez-Robinson - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 25%

Jenna Najjar - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 18%

Adrienne Griffiths - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 17%



Best Performer In A Play

Drew Rowell - RED SPEEDO - Gulf Coast State College 56%

Susanna Ninomiya - THE BENCH - White Mouse Productions 32%

Rebecca Lake - TREASURE ISLAND - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 4%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Chris Grover - THE WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST - Gulf Coast State College 41%

Zeatha Saint Fleur - BORING BLACK PLAY - White Mouse Productions 25%

Hayden Gallina - THE ADDING MACHINE - White Mouse Productions 15%



Best Play

RED SPEEDO - Gulf Coast State College 59%

THE BENCH - White Mouse Productions 27%

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 5%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

RED SPEEDO - Gulf Coast State College 45%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 30%

THE BENCH - White Mouse Productions 22%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ruth Brandvik - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 77%

Rebeca Lake - NUNSENSE - Emerald Coast Theatre Company 9%

Rebeca Lake - POPCORN FALLS - Emerald Coast Theatre Company 6%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zach Cramer - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - Peach State Summer Theatre 80%

Phillip Padgett - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Emerald Coast Theatre Company 7%

Phillip Padgett - A MIDSUMMER'S NIGHT DREAM - Emerald Coast Theatre Company 5%



Best Streaming Play

BORING BLACK PLAY - White Mouse Productions 38%

WORK FOR A LIVING - White Mouse Productions 31%

THE ADDING MACHINE - White Mouse Productions 30%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Karly Johnson - NUNSENSE - Emerald C coast Theatre Company 39%

Hillary Marshall - FIRST DATE - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 28%

Peter Lake - FIRST DATE - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 25%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Mackenzie Wadsworth - THE BENCH - White Mouse Productions 28%

Susannah Lloyd - RED SPEEDO - Gulf Coast State College 27%

Ian Bingham - RED SPEEDO - Gulf Coast State College 19%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Amorie Barton - BORING BLACK PLAY - White Mouse Productions 38%

Gabrielle Hagenlocker - THE ADDING MACHINE - White Mouse Productions 37%

Ethan Morrison - WORK FOR A LIVING - White Mouse Productions 25%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

WIZARD OF OZ - Young actors theatre 32%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Emerald Coast Theatre Co 29%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Stage 11 24%

