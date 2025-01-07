The Miramar Cultural Center Will Host Faith Evans with Special Guest Bilal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Faith Evans is coming to the Miramar Cultural Center on Saturday, February 8 at 8 pm. Faith Evans will be joined by special guest Bilal. This night is part of Miramar Cultural Center’s celebration of 16 years and is a great gift idea for R&B music lovers.

The Grammy-winning R&B artist Evans will perform her chart-topping hits like “You Used to Love Me” and “Soon as I Get Home.” Complementing her will be the soulful sounds of singer, songwriter and producer Bilal.

Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar. The Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark was created to celebrate creativity and diversity within the city and is celebrating 16 years of community. This landmark is a vibrant, urban destination located in the heart of the Miramar Town Center, situated adjacent to City Hall.

Comments