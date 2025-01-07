The Miramar Cultural Center Will Host Faith Evans with Special Guest Bilal

The performance is on Saturday, February 8 at 8 pm.
Faith Evans is coming to the Miramar Cultural Center on Saturday, February 8 at 8 pm. Faith Evans will be joined by special guest Bilal. This night is part of Miramar Cultural Center’s celebration of 16 years and is a great gift idea for R&B music lovers.
The Grammy-winning R&B artist Evans will perform her chart-topping hits like “You Used to Love Me” and “Soon as I Get Home.” Complementing her will be the soulful sounds of singer, songwriter and producer Bilal.
Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar. The Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark was created to celebrate creativity and diversity within the city and is celebrating 16 years of community. This landmark is a vibrant, urban destination located in the heart of the Miramar Town Center, situated adjacent to City Hall.
Videos