The Miramar Cultural Center Will Host Faith Evans with Special Guest Bilal

The performance is on Saturday, February 8 at 8 pm.  

By: Jan. 07, 2025
Faith Evans is coming to the Miramar Cultural Center on Saturday, February 8 at 8 pm.   Faith Evans will be joined by special guest Bilal.  This night is part of Miramar Cultural Center’s celebration of 16 years and is a great gift idea for R&B music lovers.  

The Miramar Cultural Center Will Host Faith Evans with Special Guest Bilal
The Grammy-winning R&B artist Evans will perform her chart-topping hits like “You Used to Love Me” and “Soon as I Get Home.” Complementing her will be the soulful sounds of singer, songwriter and producer Bilal. 

 

Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar. The Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark was created to celebrate creativity and diversity within the city and is celebrating 16 years of community. This landmark is a vibrant, urban destination located in the heart of the Miramar Town Center, situated adjacent to City Hall.

 




