THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Cast to Bartend at Madison Social Fundraiser

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Madison Social is about to get a little more Transylvanian.

On Thursday, Oct. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m., three performers from White Mouse Theatre's 2026 Rocky Horror Picture Show shadowcast will step behind the bar at Madison Social for an in-character guest bartending fundraiser benefiting the Tallahassee nonprofit theatre organization.

Guests will be served by Austin Wyley as Brad, Giada Price as Janet and Parker Bleu DeLuca as Magenta. Price is the production's Janet understudy and will step into the role for the evening's fundraiser.

For two hours, guests can order from the characters, interact with the performers, take photos with the cast and get an early taste of the camp and chaos of Rocky Horror ahead of White Mouse's October performances.

All gratuities left between 6 and 8 p.m. will go directly to White Mouse Theatre. White Mouse does not receive a percentage of Madison Social's food or beverage sales; the organization benefits specifically from tips left during the guest bartending event.

'Rocky Horror has always been about making the audience part of the experience,' said Willow Delacour, director of White Mouse Theatre's 2026 Rocky Horror Picture Show shadowcast. 'Having Brad, Janet and Magenta take over the bar gives people a chance to enter that world before they ever walk into the theatre. We want people to come play along with the characters, have fun with the cast and help support the work that lets us keep creating experiences like this.'

Funds raised during the event will support White Mouse Theatre's productions and programming.

The fundraiser comes just over a week before White Mouse begins its annual Rocky Horror Picture Show shadowcast, which will travel to three Tallahassee venues across three consecutive weekends.

The 2026 run begins Oct. 16-17 at Florida State University's Student Life Cinema, continues Oct. 23-24 at the Mickee Faust Clubhouse and concludes Halloween weekend Oct. 30-31 at the Challenger Learning Center Planetarium.

A Rocky Horror shadowcast places live performers in front of the 1975 cult film, recreating and reinterpreting the action onscreen while audiences join in through callbacks, props and the participation traditions that have surrounded the film for decades.

Before Brad, Janet and Magenta take the stage, however, Tallahassee audiences can meet them somewhere a little less conventional: behind the bar.

EVENT DETAILS

White Mouse Theatre Guest Bartending Fundraiser

Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026

6-8 p.m.

Madison Social, Tallahassee

Featuring, in character:

Austin Wyley - Brad

Giada Price - Janet

Parker Bleu DeLuca - Magenta

All gratuities left between 6 and 8 p.m. benefit White Mouse Theatre. White Mouse does not receive a percentage of food or beverage sales.

More information about White Mouse Theatre:

https://linktr.ee/whitemouseproductions

Tickets for White Mouse Theatre productions:

www.ticketsource.com/white-mouse-theatre-productions

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