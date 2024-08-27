Palm Beach Photographic Centre Will Host Free Closing Reception & Silent Auction for GOING NATIVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world-renownedPalm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), has announced the closing reception and silent auction for the museum’s current exhibition, Renewal: Going Native, revisited: 60+ Stunning Images from 18 Talented Photographers.

A follow-up to its popular 2018 exhibition, the Photo Centre’s new artistic offering presents more than five dozen amazing prints, many of which are available for purchase by the highest bidder. All the proceeds from this silent auction on September 4will go to benefit the conservation efforts of the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society.

“Photographs in the exhibition range from exquisite close-ups of flowers and butterflies to mysterious landscapes, and from stunning, rare orchids to surprisingly beautiful, common tillandsias,” says NeJame, who curated the exhibit along with Susan Lerner from the local Native Plant Society. “Our goal is for the viewer to experience the joy and aliveness of the native landscape.”

The photographers who are focused on the beauty of Florida’s native landscape include Kevin Barry, Donna Bollenbach, Richard Brownscombe, Christina Evans, George Gann, Roger Hammer, Kirsten Hines, Craig Huegel, Teri Jabour, Mary Keim, Susan Kolterman, Susan Lerner, Don Marchetto, Chuck McCartney, Rufino Osorio, Rebecca Sabac, Loret Setters and Peg Urban.

The free closing reception and silent auction for Renewal: Going Native, revisited will be held on Wednesday, September 4, from 6 to 8 pm.

Auction bids are now being accepted through September 4th at 7:00pm. People may bid in person at the Palm Beach Photographic Centre or place their bids via email at info@workshop.org.

The images being bidding upon are the actual exhibit prints being auctioned as is. The Person with the winning bid who attends the closing reception on September 4 will be allowed to take their image home with them after the reception. Anyone who has the winning bid that is not in attendance at the closing reception will be notified and may pick up their image during normal business hours 10 am to 5 pm the following week.

