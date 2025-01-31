LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Comes to Theatre Tallahassee in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Little Shop of Horrors is coming to Theatre Tallahassee in March. Performances will run March 27-Apr 13, 2025. The musical features book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, based on the film by Roger Corman, and screenplay by Charles Griffith.

Step into the bizarre and captivating world of “Little Shop of Horrors,” where Seymour, a downtrodden floral assistant, discovers an unusual plant with a taste for blood. As the plant’s voracious appetite for human flesh grows, so does Seymour’s fame and fortune. But at what cost?

This darkly comedic musical, filled with catchy tunes and unforgettable characters, promises a wildly entertaining journey that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Don’t miss your chance to experience the cult classic that’s been captivating audiences for decades.

Comments