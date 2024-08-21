HAPPY FRIGHTS And HAUNTING NIGHT Coming To Harry P. Leu Gardens

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The makers of the most spectacular, innovative, immersive art experiences in Central Florida and beyond, Creative City Project and Memoir Agency, have announced exciting, brand-new shows for the popular “Happy Frights” and “Haunting Nights” Halloween experiences opening at Harry P. Leu Gardens this fall, select dates from September 27 - October 31, 2024.

“Happy Frights” is an all ages, family-friendly trick-or-treating adventure through 14 immersive worlds throughout the Gardens. Guests will have the opportunity to journey through a mysterious swamp with larger-than-life wildlife, enter a world of clowns in the Crazy Carnival, explore a hedge maze and meet the Mad Hatter, enjoy hip-hop dancing aliens who have crash-landed in the gardens, beware of giant, “deadly” plants, listen to live music at an even larger Dia de Muertos celebration, discover a realm of bubbling cauldrons inhibited by a 14' tall witch and so much more - all while visiting eight trick-or-treat stations along the way!

“Haunting Nights” comes to life after the sun goes down. It's a more thrilling Halloween experience with surprising frights throughout the Gardens. It has just the right amount of chilling amusement recommended for ages 13 and up. Guests will have the opportunity to watch out for Bigfoot on the swampy edges of Lake Rowena, make it through a world of clowns in the Crazy Carnival, enjoy hip-hop dancing aliens all night long, celebrate Dia de Muertos with a frozen margarita and live music, brave the Minotaur in the Hedge Maze, meet a Gargoyle flying through the treetops and a 12 feet tall spider – all accompanied by fantastic fall food and drinks!

“The natural world of the Gardens is enhanced by the magical world of Happy Frights and Haunting Nights, and this event transforms the Gardens into a fantastical, living event,” says Jennifer D'hollander, Executive Director of Harry P. Leu Gardens. “This event allows us to reach new audiences and offer exciting experiences in the Gardens. We can't wait to have more Halloween fun.”

“Last year's debut of our Halloween events was a massive hit!” says Creative City Project Founder & Artistic Director Cole NeSmith. “Creative City Project and Memoir Agency are thrilled to bring Happy Frights and Haunting Nights back to life again with two brand new, unique, artful and fun-filled Halloween experiences throughout the displays at Harry P. Leu Gardens. Gather family and friends and get ready for more exhilarating, immersive worlds and fall-inspired encounters – now a part of everyone's annual Halloween tradition!”

Seasonal food and drinks are also available for purchase during both Happy Frights and Haunting Nights.

LOCATION: Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803

DATES: Select dates from September 27, 2024 - October 31, 2024

TIMES: Happy Frights entry times begin at 5pm. Haunting Nights entry times begin at 8pm.

TICKETS: Tickets start at $27.90 per person. Purchase at: www.halloweeninthegarden.com

