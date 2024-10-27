Community Stages Offers Adult Improv Workshops By Amy Beshears

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Community Stages, a theatre arts organization under the leadership of Terry LeCompte, is launching its Studio Sampler: adult enrichment program, beginning with Intro to Improv with Amy Beshears of Lo-Fi Theatre. This two-part adult improv class will be held on November 3 and 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the Chelsea Art Center, located at 3305 E. Silver Springs Blvd. in Ocala, FL. Tuition is $40 for the 2-night workshop.

Participants of Intro to Improv will embark on a fun and welcoming journey into the basics of improvisation. Under the guidance of Amy Beshears, an Ocala native and improv veteran, attendees will explore key skills like character work, scene building, and thinking on their feet. Beyond the stage, these essential improv skills can enhance daily life by improving communication, fostering quick thinking in unexpected situations, and encouraging active listening-all crucial elements for building stronger personal and professional relationships. This inclusive workshop is open to adults of all mobility levels and experience. Come experience, explore, and enjoy - you'll find a supportive environment where adaptations are seamlessly made so that everyone can participate fully. By the end, participants will be confidently saying, "Yes, and...?" as they apply their newfound skills both in and out of the workshop.

Amy Beshears has long been a beloved figure in the Ocala arts scene. After starting her improv journey with Ocala's Second Thought, she honed her craft at the renowned Second City in Chicago. Since then, she has worked with local organizations such as Insomniac and Laugh Local and is a founding member of Lo-Fi Theatre. In addition to her theatre work, Amy explores stand-up comedy and serves as the coach and director of Pivot Improv. Her passion for improv is rooted not just in its entertainment value but in its ability to inspire spontaneity, adaptability, and connection in everyday life.

Following Amy's improv workshops, the Studio Sampler series will return in the New Year with additional mini-workshops in voice, dance, music, and acting, providing hands-on experiences in various theatre arts disciplines. You can register for the entire series of 10 workshops for $150.

This program highlights Community Stages' commitment to making theatre arts accessible to all adults in the community, fostering lifelong creativity, personal growth, and stronger interpersonal connections in a supportive and inclusive environment.

For more information or to register, click HERE. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.

About Community Stages: Community Stages is a non-profit theatre arts organization in North Central Florida, dedicated to personal creative development for all ages. We align our mission with the aspirations of our community, offering performing arts training, interactive community events, and family-centered performances that bring theatre to all stages of life. For more information about our events and programs, please visit Community Stages

Comments