World Premiere Of A New Adaptation Of A DOLL'S HOUSE Opens At Ensemble Theatre This Week

Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre is thrilled to announce the World Premiere of a new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's A DOLL'S HOUSE by one of Australia's best known contemporary playwrights, Joanna Murray-Smith.



This classic play written by Ibsen in the late 1800s, created a storm of controversy when it first opened arousing great sensation at the time.



I am thrilled to have commissioned Joanna Murray-Smith to adapt a new version of Henrik Ibsen's A DOLL'S HOUSE bringing all her wit and wisdom to the enduring classic. The beauty and tragedy of Ibsen's play is that themes remain current even if the world has changed. I am very excited to be working with this superb cast and creatives exploring this contemporary and thrilling version of Nora's quest to be seen and heard for who she is said Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director Ensemble Theatre and Director of this adaptation.



To the world, Nora Helmer has it all. A well-respected husband, an immaculate home and three darling children. But underneath the façade of a confident modern woman juggling her life, lies a secret. When an old ghost comes knocking on Nora Helmer's door, their seemingly solid marriage is shaken to the core.



Chantelle Jamieson (KILLING KATIE: CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB) fiercely steps into the shoes of one of the most iconic female characters in dramatic history. Through a contemporary lens, Joanna Murray-Smith has superbly adapted Ibsen's classic about throwing open the door to life's possibilities.





Performances run 10 June - 16 July 2022.

Ensemble Theatre 78 Mcdougall Street, Kirribilli

Ticket Prices $69 - $71

1 Hour 50 Minutes Including Interval