Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Australia - Sydney!

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Trevor AshleyMOULIN SCROOGE - Seymour Centre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Emma Harrison - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tara Holloway - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Best Dance Production
LEGALLY BLONDE - Blackout Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical
Anthony Halpin and Flynn Crewes - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Best Direction Of A Play
Joshua Maxwell - THE BOYS ON THE BUS - The Rebel Theatre, Jopuka Productions

Best Ensemble
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Blake Williams - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Emma Snellgrove - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Best Musical
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Best New Play Or Musical
THE DISMISSAL - Seymour Centre

Best Performer In A Musical
Matt Herne - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Blackout Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play
Michael SheenAMADEUS - Sydney Opera House

Best Play
FORGETTING Tim Minchin - Belvoir St Theatre

Best Production of an Opera
THE ELIXIR OF LOVE - Rockdale Opera company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony Halpin - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Loud and Clear - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ben OliverTHE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Joseph Raboy - RHOMBOID - KXT on Broadway

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Favorite Local Theatre
Blackout Theatre Company



