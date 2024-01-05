Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Trevor Ashley - MOULIN SCROOGE - Seymour Centre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Emma Harrison - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tara Holloway - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Best Dance Production

LEGALLY BLONDE - Blackout Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Anthony Halpin and Flynn Crewes - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Best Direction Of A Play

Joshua Maxwell - THE BOYS ON THE BUS - The Rebel Theatre, Jopuka Productions

Best Ensemble

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Blake Williams - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Emma Snellgrove - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Best Musical

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Best New Play Or Musical

THE DISMISSAL - Seymour Centre

Best Performer In A Musical

Matt Herne - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Blackout Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play

Michael Sheen - AMADEUS - Sydney Opera House

Best Play

FORGETTING Tim Minchin - Belvoir St Theatre

Best Production of an Opera

THE ELIXIR OF LOVE - Rockdale Opera company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Halpin - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Loud and Clear - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ben Oliver - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Joseph Raboy - RHOMBOID - KXT on Broadway

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society

Favorite Local Theatre

Blackout Theatre Company