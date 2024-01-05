Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Australia - Sydney!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Trevor Ashley - MOULIN SCROOGE - Seymour Centre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Emma Harrison - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tara Holloway - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society
Best Dance Production
LEGALLY BLONDE - Blackout Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Anthony Halpin and Flynn Crewes - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society
Best Direction Of A Play
Joshua Maxwell - THE BOYS ON THE BUS - The Rebel Theatre, Jopuka Productions
Best Ensemble
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Blake Williams - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Emma Snellgrove - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society
Best Musical
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society
Best New Play Or Musical
THE DISMISSAL - Seymour Centre
Best Performer In A Musical
Matt Herne - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Blackout Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Play
Michael Sheen - AMADEUS - Sydney Opera House
Best Play
FORGETTING Tim Minchin - Belvoir St Theatre
Best Production of an Opera
THE ELIXIR OF LOVE - Rockdale Opera company
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony Halpin - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Loud and Clear - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ben Oliver - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Joseph Raboy - RHOMBOID - KXT on Broadway
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Regals Musical Society
Favorite Local Theatre
Blackout Theatre Company
