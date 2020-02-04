WPO Launches 2020 Season With FIRST AND FINAL

The Woollahra Philharmonic Orchestra opens up its 2020 concert season with FIRST AND FINAL - a dazzling treat of Romantic favourites for orchestra and piano and a little something new for everyone - including the orchestra!

The delights begin with a burst of brilliance in yet another Australian Premiere performance, this time of Shostakovich's very first opus, his concert Scherzo.

Never performed in Australia before, this work will dazzle with its sparkle, youthful exuberance and creativity!

The same energy and eagerness to impress is seen in Liszt's sweeping First Piano Concerto in E flat major, a showcase work for the composer as a charismatic artist, demanding prowess as both a virtuoso pianist and a dramatic and expressive composer.

This performance highlights the phenomenal talents of the WPO's own resident Principal Pianist, Paul Cheung. WPO president and principal flautist, Martin Cohen, said the orchestra was "thrilled to feature Paul as soloist".

The concert concludes with Mendelssohn's final Symphony, Number 5. A work of great power, alternating solemnity and vivacity, this masterpiece has been largely neglected from the concert halls.

"This outstanding symphony deserves much more recognition than the cannons of time have graced it with, so we are excited to present it in this program!" added Cohen.

The Woollahra Philharmonic Orchestra welcomes conductor Warwick Tyrrell to direct this concert, full of revelations and discoveries. Don't miss it!

Woollahra Philharmonic Orchestra "First & Final"

Warwick Tyrrell, conductor with Paul Cheung, Piano

Shostakovich Scherzo Opus 1 | Liszt Piano Concerto No 1

Mendelssohn Symphony No 5

Saturday 28 March 2020 at 5.30pm

Sunday 29 March, 2020 at 2.30pm

St Columba, corner Forth & Ocean Streets, Woollahra

Tickets: $35 and $25 (concession); children under 12 free

Bookings: www.ticketbooth.com.au More information: www.wpo.org.au







