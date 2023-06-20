WOLFGANG'S MAGICAL MUSICAL CIRCUS Comes to Riverside Theatres

Circa and Riverside Theatres presents the mischievous Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus this school holidays from 10th to 12th of July.

Straight from the score and onto the stage, the man known as Mozart appears amid a storm of powder, tumbling and twirling, as musical mayhem, and movement fuse in this family show with a circus twist.

To those who know him, he is Wolfgang, the dart-playing ratbag. To those who are watching and listening, he is the wigged genius, Mozart.

Designed to amaze people from the age of three and upwards, Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus reinvents the composer’s magical music in a skilful and illuminating show featuring Circa’s dexterous daredevil artists and a live accordionist. Watch as the notes are physically lifted off the page as performers bring the renowned compositions to life amidst a storm of powder, tumbles, and crashes, all under the eccentric swirl of the conductor’s baton.

Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus

When: Monday 10th – Wednesday 12th July, 2023

Monday10th July, 6:30pm; Tuesday 11th July & Wednesday 12th July, 11:00am & 1:30pm

Where: Lennox Theatre, Riverside Theatres - Corner of Church and Market St, Parramatta

Tickets: Members tickets from $31 | Non-Members tickets from $33