WOLFGANG'S MAGICAL MUSICAL CIRCUS Comes to Riverside Theatres

Performances run Monday 10th – Wednesday 12th July, 2023.
POPULAR
Circa and Riverside Theatres presents the mischievous Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus this school holidays from 10th to 12th of July.
Straight from the score and onto the stage, the man known as Mozart appears amid a storm of powder, tumbling and twirling, as musical mayhem, and movement fuse in this family show with a circus twist.
To those who know him, he is Wolfgang, the dart-playing ratbag. To those who are watching and listening, he is the wigged genius, Mozart.
Designed to amaze people from the age of three and upwards, Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus reinvents the composer’s magical music in a skilful and illuminating show featuring Circa’s dexterous daredevil artists and a live accordionist. Watch as the notes are physically lifted off the page as performers bring the renowned compositions to life amidst a storm of powder, tumbles, and crashes, all under the eccentric swirl of the conductor’s baton.
When: Monday 10th – Wednesday 12th July, 2023
Monday10th July, 6:30pm; Tuesday 11th July & Wednesday 12th July, 11:00am & 1:30pm
Where: Lennox Theatre, Riverside Theatres - Corner of Church and Market St, Parramatta
Tickets: Members tickets from $31 | Non-Members tickets from $33
Videos
|Sydney International Piano Competition – Finals
Sydney Opera House (7/18-7/22)
|TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
Theatre Royal Sydney (5/04-9/03)
|The Tap Pack
Sydney Opera House (7/20-7/23)
|Sydney International Piano Competition – Preliminaries and Semi Finals
Sydney Conservatorium of Music (7/05-7/15)
|The Tales of Hoffmann
Joan Sutherland Theatre (7/11-7/22)
|On the Beach
Roslyn Packer Theatre (7/18-8/12)
|La Gioconda In Concert
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (8/09-8/12)
|Is God Is
Wharf 1 Theatre (9/15-10/21)
|Romeo and Juliet
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (6/23-8/27)
|Scenes from the Climate Era
Belvoir St Theatre (5/27-6/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You