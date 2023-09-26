WICKED Announces Charity Partnership with Australian Literacy & Numeracy Foundation

The Broadway musical phenomenon WICKED, now playing at the Sydney Lyric Theatre, today announced that the Australian Literacy & Numeracy Foundation would be the Official Charity Partner of the Australian production.

The Australian Literacy & Numeracy Foundation (ALNF) is a national charity seeking to assist people in our most marginalised communities to gain vital language, literacy and communication skills. ALNF's specialised, innovative and proven programs address the needs of a diverse range of individuals and communities – specifically targeting First Nations, refugee and other vulnerable Australians. ALNF believes that literacy is freedom - literacy allows individuals to access education, participate meaningfully in our society and to have a voice. It is a basic human right.

As part of the Charity Partnership, WICKED will raise money for ALNF through bucket collections at selected performances, raise the profile of this vital charity and will work with ALNF to bring students from schools which are part of ALNF's Subtext: Art for Literacy program to attend a performance of WICKED and a post-show Q&A tailored for the students. WICKED will also explore the opportunity for cast and company members to participate in relevant ALNF outreach programs.

WICKED Australia Co-producer John Frost said, “The Australian Literacy & Numeracy Foundation is the perfect Official Charity Partner for WICKED as it aligns with many of the themes of the show – Inclusion and helping others achieve their goals. I'm thrilled that we can partner with the ALNF and assist them in their very valuable work.”

Kim Kelly, ALNF Co-Founder and Executive Director, said, “We are truly excited to be partnering with WICKED, an iconic production that champions inclusivity, self-belief and finding your voice, values that drive our work here at ALNF. We know that engaging with the arts has proven social and cognitive value, playing a vital role in fostering spaces for creativity and self-expression while connecting individuals to community. Through our partnership with WICKED, we hope to amplify the importance of the arts in empowering young people from marginalised communities with the language, literacy and communication skills they need to thrive. “

Almost 20 years since its premiere on Broadway, WICKED remains one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world. Winner of over 100 major awards including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards, WICKED is “A Complete Triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry and think” (USA Today).

Long before Dorothy dropped in, two other young women meet in the land of Oz. One born with emerald-green skin is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. The other is bubbly, blonde, ambitious and exceptionally popular. They become rivals, then friends… until the world decides to call one “good” and the other one “wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production features musical staging by Wayne Cilento with original direction by Joe Mantello. WICKED is produced by in Australia by John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia, Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

WICKED is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

