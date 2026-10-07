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Victor Valdes to Bring VIVA MEXICO – DAY OF THE DEAD SPECTACULAR to the Seymour Centre

The performance will take place at Seymour Centre in Sydney.

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Victor Valdes to Bring VIVA MEXICO – DAY OF THE DEAD SPECTACULAR to the Seymour Centre

On 31 October 2026, the Seymour will welcome internationally acclaimed musician Victor Valdes to the York Theatre stage with Victor Valdes: Viva Mexico, a spectacular one-night-only event bringing the spirit of Mexico to Sydney.

An evening bursting with music, movement and storytelling, audiences will be immersed in one of Mexico's most beloved cultural traditions, Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead), a vibrant and touching celebration that pays tribute to loved ones who have departed.

Joined by his exhilarating Big Mariachi Band, acclaimed singer and multi-talented instrumentalist Victor Valdes will perform a dynamic program showcasing the rich musical traditions of Mexico. Featuring Mariachi, Boleros, Banda, Son Jarocho, and Mexican Cumbia, Valdes's extraordinary voice is beautifully complemented by a dynamic ensemble that includes harp, trumpets and violins.

The experience is further enriched by traditional Mexican Folkloric Dance and stunning visuals that highlight the essence of Mexico's iconic culture, landscapes, folklore and spirit.

Beyond the stage, audiences can explore a pop-up Day of the Dead Market, filled with delicious Mexican cuisine and cultural activities including a Traditional Altar in the Seymour courtyard and foyers.

Victor Valdes said, 'I will take you on a journey through Mexico's musical landscape and one of its most cherished and mystical traditions, 'Día de Muertos'. Get ready to dive into the magical world of memories, love, and Celebration!'

Joanne Kee, Artistic Director of the Seymour, said: 'I'm so excited to see my vision for a vibrant, inclusive Seymour coming to life. Victor Valdes is an incredible performer, and this spectacular slice of Mexican culture brings exactly the energy, joy and sense of community I am bringing to the Seymour.'

A night overflowing with colour and rhythm unlike any other on Sydney's calendar, Victor Valdes: Viva Mexico Day of the Dead Spectacular promises an unforgettable evening of music and dance. This is a one-night-only celebration not to be missed.

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