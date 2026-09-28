THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY to Return to Australia

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Sydney Theatre Company's global Olivier and Tony Award-winning hit, Kip Williams' cine-theatre adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray returns to Australia in 2027 to play strictly limited seasons at Arts Centre Melbourne's Ian Potter Theatre (7-18 September), Sydney Theatre Company's Roslyn Packer Theatre (30 June-25 July) and Queensland Performing Arts Centre's Glasshouse Theatre in Brisbane (10-28 August).

Nikki Shiels, who was alternate performer for the 2022 Sydney and Melbourne seasons, will return to the role, playing 26 characters in the highwire feat of performance, stagecraft and technology described by The Hollywood Reporter as 'an exhilarating piece of storytelling'.

Director and adaptor, Kip Williams' says, 'I am delighted to be bringing The Picture of Dorian Gray home to Australia next year, and so excited to once more have the opportunity to share this story with the amazing audiences of Melbourne and Sydney and introduce Dorian to Brisbane. I am also over the moon to be reuniting with the phenomenal Nikki Shiels. Nikki is one of the greatest actors of her generation, and I cannot wait to see her pour her prodigious gifts into all 26 characters of Oscar Wilde's prophetic tale.'

Premiering at Sydney Theatre Company in 2020 with Eryn Jean Norvill, The Picture of Dorian Gray opened to audience and critical acclaim and went on to tour Australia, including two encore seasons in Sydney, before becoming the hottest ticket in town during sold-out runs on the West End and Broadway with Sarah Snook, where it was hailed as 'a triumph' (The New York Times).

Sydney Theatre Company's The Picture of Dorian Gray plays STC's Roslyn Packer Theatre 30 June-25 July; Queensland Performing Arts Centre 10-28 August and Arts Centre Melbourne 7-18 September.

Sign up to the wait list for Melbourne tickets at artscentremelbourne.com.au and Sydney at sydneytheatre.com.au. Tickets for Brisbane are on sale now at qpac.com.au

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