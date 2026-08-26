CRUISE to Return to Seymour Centre in October

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Following its sold-out, five-star Australian premiere, Seymour and Fruit Box Theatre will join forces to return the acclaimed Cruise by Jack Holden to Sydney. This electrifying celebration of queer nightlife and a powerful tribute to a generation lost to the AIDS crisis, will run at the Seymour from 9th – 31st October 2026. The production will then transfer to Theatre Works (Melbourne) from 11th – 21st November 2026.

Fraser Morrison (STC's The Normal Heart) reprises his award-winning role in this extraordinary intergenerational monologue, portraying more than twenty characters across four decades. For his performance in Cruise in 2025, Morrison received the Sydney Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Leading Role in an Independent Production.

Backlit by the clubs of London's Soho, Michael Spencer faces the music of his last night on Earth. Diagnosed with HIV in 1984, he's told by doctors that he has just four years to live. Determined, he decides his doomsday will be his biggest party yet. Sweat mixes with tears, and final dances turn into farewells. There's a midnight countdown to his death but Michael … survives. With the gift of life, how can he go on living?

Premiering in London's West End in 2022, Cruise received widespread critical acclaim, earning an Olivier Award nomination for Best New Play and two Stage Debut Awards, with the Australian premiere of the production picking up four nominations and a win at the Sydney Theatre Awards in 2025.

Fruit Box Theatre Artistic Director Sean Landis returns to direct the Seymour season, with movement direction by Jeremy Lloyd, original set design and sound and costume design by Chelsea Wheatley, lighting design by Tom Hicks, and set design by Ruby Jenkins.

The original season of Cruise was staged in 2025 at KXT on Broadway in association with bAKEHOUSE Theatre Co.

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