National Gallery Opens Oculus Café x Kitchen by Mike

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The National Gallery of Australia opens Oculus Café x Kitchen by Mike, a new dining venue designed to enhance visits to the Gallery.

Located within the National Gallery foyer and extending into the surrounding National Sculpture Garden precinct overlooking works of art such as George Baldessin's Pear - version number 2, and James Turrell's Within without, the café has been conceived as a seamless extension of the Gallery's architecture and landscape.

Award-winning practice Kerstin Thompson Architects (KTA) has designed the light-filled space which is complemented by a custom furniture collection by acclaimed designer Tom Fereday and bespoke lighting by Volker Haug Studio, bringing together some of Australia's leading creative talents. Oculus Café x Kitchen by Mike is KTA's first project for the Kamberri/Canberra region.

The culinary offering is led by renowned chef Mike McEnearney, founder of Kitchen by Mike and a familiar presence at Sydney's Carriageworks Farmers Market. Operated by National Gallery Hospitality Partner Trippas White Group, the café is open to the public from 8am – 4pm daily.

The café showcases fresh, seasonal produce and a relaxed dining experience. From 8am, the breakfast menu pairs simple classics with fresh, produce-driven dishes, featuring Mike's signature sourdough, seasonal fruit, house-made muesli, chia pudding and sourdough pancakes. More substantial options include avocado and chickpea miso toast, roasted mushrooms, free-range eggs and omelettes, the bacon butty and includes plenty of vegetarian and vegan choices. The canteen-style lunch is offered from 11.30am, and showcases generous roast meats, quiches, wraps and colourful seasonal salads, while a selection of house-made cakes, tarts and sweet treats are available all day. The carefully curated menu ingredients are locally sourced from Kamberri/Canberra and NSW and an all-Australian drinks list which features wines, spirits and beers from local artisan producers.

Nick Mitzevich, Director, National Gallery: 'Oculus Café x Kitchen by Mike brings art, architecture and food together. From Kerstin Thompson Architects' design to the Kitchen by Mike menu, every element has been carefully considered. Celebrating local and seasonal produce and the Gallery's architectural legacy, it offers a vibrant new way to enjoy the National Gallery.'

Mike McEnearney: 'At its heart, Oculus Café x Kitchen by Mike is about simple, seasonal food made with care. Working closely with local growers and producers, we've created a menu that celebrates locality, flavour and the joy of gathering around the table.'

Kerstin Thompson: 'We saw the café as an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the National Gallery's architecture, collection and the surrounding landscape. Rather than competing with these elements, the design seeks to frame and enhance them, creating a warm, welcoming place that invites people to pause, connect and experience the richness of the site. It is both a continuation of the Gallery's architectural legacy and a new layer in its evolving story.'

Oculus Café x Kitchen by Mike is open daily from 8am – 4pm, located on the Ground floor.

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