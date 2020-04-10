Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Panda Bear's Sydney Opera House 2018 Performance is Now Streaming

Article Pixel Apr. 10, 2020  

Panda Bear's 2018 Sydney Opera House performance is now streaming!

Animal Collective co-founder Noah Lennox (aka Panda Bear), made his highly anticipated Australian debut in the intimate settings of the Sydney Opera House Studio in 2018.

A unique blend of experimental-pop, featuring sun-drenched sampling coupled with introspective lyrics, Panda Bear's careful attention to detail and masterful use of vocal harmonies are unparalleled in modern indie rock. Summoning comparisons to The Beach Boys and Brian Wilson, you can feel the warmth pouring out of the music.

Watch the full performance below!

VIDEO: Panda Bear's Sydney Opera House 2018 Performance is Now Streaming
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: 70 West End Stars Perform 'Do You Hear the People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES
  • VIDEO: New HAMILTON Parody Puts Fans in 'The Zoom Where It Happens'
  • VIDEO: Watch JAGGED LITTLE PILL Company Unite to Sing 'Thank U'
  • VIDEO: Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo Sing 'Once Upon Another Time' From LOVE NEVER DIES