The Sydney Symphony Orchestra Celebrates 40-Year Milestone With Associate Principal Trumpet Paul Goodchild

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra will feature Associate Principal Trumpet Paul Goodchild in a special milestone concert at the Sydney Opera House (8-10 May), celebrating 40-years of music-making with the virtuosic brass player.

The Sydney Symphony celebrates Paul Goodchild program will feature composer William Lovelock's Trumpet Concerto, with the renowned brass musician performing as soloist.

"I'm so looking forward to the series of concerts performing the Lovelock Trumpet Concerto," says Goodchild.

"This concerto holds a real personal touch for me as it was written for John Robertson, my hero in the trumpet world and a close colleague of my father's. This will certainly be one of the highlights of my 40 years in the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, up there with the numerous overseas tours the orchestra has undertaken."

The son of Clifford Goodchild, former Principal Tuba with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra from 1951-1987, Paul has been a permanent member with Australia's premier orchestra since the age of 18, going on to win the position of Associate Principal Trumpet in 1985. Describing his father as a mentor and a "great mate", both father and son performed together in the orchestra on several occasions.

The brass player has featured as both an orchestral musician and soloist with Australia's premier orchestra. In 2005, he gave the world premiere of Australian composer Alan Holley's trumpet concerto Doppler's Web with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra - a piece that was specifically dedicated to him.

Lovelock's Trumpet Concerto showcases the lyricism of Goodchild with its springing rhythms and jaunty tunes. Led by awarding-winning Australian-British conductor Jessica Cottis, The Sydney Symphony Orchestra celebrates Paul Goodchild program will also include Nielsen's Symphony No.4, The Inextinguishable. Macens' The Space Between Stars will appear on the Wednesday 8 May program, while Sibelius' Finlandia will be performed at the Thursday 9 May and Friday 10 May concerts.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You