The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir Perform WE BELONG Next Weekend

The performance is on Saturday 5th August, 7pm.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 1 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Finalists Revealed For the 2023 Sydney International Piano Competition Photo 2 Finalists Revealed For the 2023 Sydney International Piano Competition
REVIEW: Shakespeare Is Given A Contemporary Twist Where The Schoolyard Becomes A Kingdom I Photo 3 REVIEW: Shakespeare Is Given A Contemporary Twist Where The Schoolyard Becomes A Kingdom IN Mike Lew's TEENAGE DICK
REVIEW: The Challenge Of Living Across Cultures as Australians with Chinese Heritage Is Co Photo 4 REVIEW: The Challenge Of Living Across Cultures as Australians with Chinese Heritage Is Contemplated In the Heartwarming and Humorous MISS PEONY.

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir Perform WE BELONG Next Weekend

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir present We Belong (5th August) – a vibrant and colourful music journey like no other. This one-night-only spectacular at NIDA’s Parade Theatre on 5th August will bring to life 20 of the most beloved stage and film musicals that have captivated audiences with their timeless charm.

The Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir is a non-auditioned choir which welcome members regardless of their sexual identity or musical experience. The choir is open to all, united by a love of singing together and striving for performance excellence. A powerful symbol of diversity, inclusion and harmony, the choir has maintained a vital and visible presence in the history of Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community since 1991.

We Belong brings the full choir of eighty community members together for a heartfelt love letter to the music that has evoked laughter and tears over the years, both in theatre and on the silver screen. 

Audiences are invited to celebrate the remarkable works of legendary composers such as Cole Porter (Anything Goes), Stephen Sondheim (West Side Story), Jule Styne (Bells Are Ringing), Ricard Rodger (The Sound of Music) as well as stage hits like Six and Mean Girls. The jampacked program will also showcase extraordinary music from Australia’s own Tim Minchin and the dynamic duo Pasek and Paul. Audiences can look forward to discovering fresh and unique arrangements that shed new light on the iconic songs that they know and love.

Music Director Adam Majsay said: “I’ve long been a music theatre fan, so to combine my love of the beauty of choral singing with the excitement of Broadway is a great joy. The rich harmonies, epic storytelling and bold textures of the songs in We Belong have been equal parts challenging and fulfilling as the choir and I have rehearsed this concert program. Each song brings a new world to life. We’re thrilled to have our audience join us as we explore those musical worlds.”

We Belong promises an enchanting evening that transcends generations and reignites the joy of musicals.

DATE: Saturday 5th August, 7pm

VENUE: Parade Theatre, NIDA Theatres, 215 Anzac Parade, Kensington NSW 2033

BOOKINGS: Tickets on sale from 14th July on Tiketek or through the NIDA Box Office

TICKETS: $55 (from $45 concession)



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
CAUSE CELEB – NIGHT WITH THE STARS Returns Next Month to Benefit the Actors Benevole Photo
CAUSE CELEB – NIGHT WITH THE STARS Returns Next Month to Benefit the Actors Benevolent Fund

ACTORS BENEVOLENT FUND’S most popular fundraiser event – CAUSE CELEB – NIGHT WITH THE STARS is back. After a break of three years ABF has announced that the popular indoor picnic and cabaret returns on Sunday 13 August with a night of song and laughter to provide help for arts professionals in times of need.

2
REVIEW: Nevil Shutes Apocalyptic Novel ON THE BEACH, Adapted For Stage By Tommy Murphy, Re Photo
REVIEW: Nevil Shute's Apocalyptic Novel ON THE BEACH, Adapted For Stage By Tommy Murphy, Retains A Relevance In The 21st Century.

Director Kip Williams delivers a captivating production of Tommy Murphy’s adaptation Nevil Shute’s 1957 novel ON THE BEACH.

3
Full Cast Revealed For THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Sydney Theatre Company Photo
Full Cast Revealed For THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Sydney Theatre Company

A stellar line-up of impeccable comedic talents will join theatre legend Helen Thomson as Lady Bracknell in the Sydney Theatre Company’s new production of the side-splitting Oscar Wilde favourite, The Importance of Being Earnest, when it opens at Roslyn Packer Theatre on Saturday 9 September.

4
CIRCUS THE SHOW Comes to Sydney in September Photo
CIRCUS THE SHOW Comes to Sydney in September

The fastest growing family circus spectacular – CIRCUS • The Show – is headed to Sydney for the very first time these Spring School Holidays – after ground-breaking, sell out seasons in Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Video Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
Theatre Royal Sydney (5/04-12/23)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvellous Elephant Man the Musical
Sydney Spiegeltent, The Entertainment Quarter (9/01-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
Sydney Opera House (10/24-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Miss Peony
Belvoir St Theatre (7/01-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FAE
Chapel Off Chapel (8/31-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Music for a New World - The Metropolitan Orchestra
Marrickville Town Hall (8/20-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Silence
Merrigong Theatre Company (8/09-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Decadence & Debauchery
Verity Lane Market (6/23-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dictionary of Lost Words
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (10/26-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On the Beach
Roslyn Packer Theatre (7/18-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You