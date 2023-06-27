The 2023 Art Music Awards Will Take Place at Carriageworks in August

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre have announced that the 2023 Art Music Awards will be held on Tuesday 15 August, at Carriageworks in Sydney on Gadigal land, celebrating the achievements of outstanding talent in the composition, performance, education and presentation of Australian music.

The Art Music Awards honours Australia’s finest creators and performers for their stellar efforts in contemporary classical music, jazz and improvised music, experimental music and sound art.

AMC CEO Catherine Haridy says, “This year has seen an inspiring surge of new music from creators around the country. It will be a privilege to unite as a community to celebrate Australian art music, and the creative voices and stories that move us.”

Finalists for the 2023 Art Music Awards will be announced on Thursday 13 July. Awards will be presented across 13 national categories recognising excellence in music works, performances and excellence in music education, experimental practice, and activity in a regional area. Additionally, Luminary Awards will be presented for each state or territory to acknowledge the sustained musical contributions of individuals and organisations for their local communities.

The APRA Board of Directors will also present the Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music as part of the ceremony. This honour recognises an individual or group considered to have made an outstanding contribution to the art music sector over a number of years. Previous recipients include Nigel Butterley AM, Penny Loax and Maureen Cooney, The Necks, Peter Sculthorpe, and the late Richard Gill himself.

The 2023 Art Music Awards will be hosted by jazz singer and entertainer, Monica Trapaga, the beloved Play School presented known for her warmth and charismatic wit on screen and stage. She will be joined by two guest presenters: Nardi Simpson, a Yuwaalaraay storyteller, writer, composer and performer and Sonya Holowell, a Dharawal/Inuit vocalist, composer and writer who works across new and experimental genres.

The occasion will be accompanied by live music performances curated by Melbourne-based pianist and composer, Barney McAll. With a Grammy nomination, an ARIA Award, multiple Jazz Bell Awards and numerous other accolades and collaborations to his name, this marks the fifth year of McAll's music curation of the event.

Categories for the 2023 Art Music Awards

·Work of the Year: Choral

·Work of the Year: Chamber Music

·Work of the Year: Large Ensemble

·Work of the Year: Dramatic

·Work of the Year: Electroacoustic/Sound Art

·Work of the Year: Jazz

·Performance of the Year: Notated Composition

·Performance of the Year: Jazz/Improvised Music

·Excellence in Music Education

·Excellence in a Regional Area

·Excellence in Experimental Practice

·Luminary Award - Individual

·Luminary Award - Organisation

·Luminary Awards - State/Territory Awards

·Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music*

*As determined by the APRA Board of Directors

2023 Art Music Awards

Tuesday 15 August from 5.45pm

Carriageworks, 245 Wilson St, Eveleigh | Gadigal land

With hosts Monica Trapaga, Nardi Simpson, and Sonya Holowell, with music curation by Barney McAll

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram - @APRAAMCOS @ausmusiccentre Tag us - #ArtMusicAwards