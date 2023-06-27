The 2023 Art Music Awards Will Take Place at Carriageworks in August

The event is on Tuesday 15 August.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates; Sabrina Carpenter Joins in Australia Photo 1 Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On YULDEA Photo 2 REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On YULDEA
Gary Janetti Will Perform Live In Australia For The First Time This October Photo 3 Gary Janetti Will Perform Live In Australia For The First Time This October
REVIEW: Disney's First Foray Onto The Theatre Stage Returns To Sydney With the Premiere Of Photo 4 REVIEW: Disney's First Foray Onto The Theatre Stage Returns To Sydney With the Premiere Of The Reimagined West End Production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: THE MUSICAL

The 2023 Art Music Awards Will Take Place at Carriageworks in August

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre have announced that the 2023 Art Music Awards will be held on Tuesday 15 August, at Carriageworks in Sydney on Gadigal land, celebrating the achievements of outstanding talent in the composition, performance, education and presentation of Australian music. 

The Art Music Awards honours Australia’s finest creators and performers for their stellar efforts in contemporary classical music, jazz and improvised music, experimental music and sound art.

AMC CEO Catherine Haridy says, “This year has seen an inspiring surge of new music from creators around the country. It will be a privilege to unite as a community to celebrate Australian art music, and the creative voices and stories that move us.”

Finalists for the 2023 Art Music Awards will be announced on Thursday 13 July. Awards will be presented across 13 national categories recognising excellence in music works, performances and excellence in music education, experimental practice, and activity in a regional area. Additionally, Luminary Awards will be presented for each state or territory to acknowledge the sustained musical contributions of individuals and organisations for their local communities. 

The APRA Board of Directors will also present the Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music as part of the ceremony. This honour recognises an individual or group considered to have made an outstanding contribution to the art music sector over a number of years. Previous recipients include Nigel Butterley AM, Penny Loax and Maureen Cooney, The Necks, Peter Sculthorpe, and the late Richard Gill himself. 

The 2023 Art Music Awards will be hosted by jazz singer and entertainer, Monica Trapaga, the beloved Play School presented known for her warmth and charismatic wit on screen and stage. She will be joined by two guest presenters: Nardi Simpson, a Yuwaalaraay storyteller, writer, composer and performer and Sonya Holowell, a Dharawal/Inuit vocalist, composer and writer who works across new and experimental genres.  

The occasion will be accompanied by live music performances curated by Melbourne-based pianist and composer, Barney McAll. With a Grammy nomination, an ARIA Award, multiple Jazz Bell Awards and numerous other accolades and collaborations to his name, this marks the fifth year of McAll's music curation of the event. 

Categories for the 2023 Art Music Awards 

·Work of the Year: Choral

·Work of the Year: Chamber Music 

·Work of the Year: Large Ensemble

·Work of the Year: Dramatic

·Work of the Year: Electroacoustic/Sound Art

·Work of the Year: Jazz

·Performance of the Year: Notated Composition

·Performance of the Year: Jazz/Improvised Music 

·Excellence in Music Education 

·Excellence in a Regional Area

·Excellence in Experimental Practice

·Luminary Award - Individual 

·Luminary Award - Organisation 

·Luminary Awards - State/Territory Awards 

·Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music*

*As determined by the APRA Board of Directors

2023 Art Music Awards

Tuesday 15 August from 5.45pm
Carriageworks, 245 Wilson St, Eveleigh | Gadigal land
With hosts Monica Trapaga, Nardi Simpson, and Sonya Holowell, with music curation by Barney McAll 

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram - @APRAAMCOS @ausmusiccentre Tag us - #ArtMusicAwards



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
Sydney Philharmonia Choirs Will Perform Two Australian Premieres and Carmina Burana Photo
Sydney Philharmonia Choirs Will Perform Two Australian Premieres and Carmina Burana

Join Sydney Philharmonia Choirs for their most kaleidoscopic presentation of the year, opening with the long-awaited mainstage launch of two new Australian works, followed by Carl Orff’s much-loved Carmina Burana. Don’t miss it. One concert only, 2pm Saturday September 9, Sydney Opera House Concert Hall.

2
FADE Comes to the National Theatre of Parramatta Photo
FADE Comes to the National Theatre of Parramatta

Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta will present the Australian premiere of Fade, playing at Parramatta’s Riverside Theatres from Thursday 27th July to Saturday 5th August. 

3
REVIEW: Disneys First Foray Onto The Theatre Stage Returns To Sydney With the Premiere Of Photo
REVIEW: Disney's First Foray Onto The Theatre Stage Returns To Sydney With the Premiere Of The Reimagined West End Production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: THE MUSICAL

Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: THE MUSICAL returns to Sydney with a refreshed production incorporating new technology to entrance a new generation.

4
REVIEW: The Balance Of Friendships And Social Structures Are Challenged In Michael Frayns Photo
REVIEW: The Balance Of Friendships And Social Structures Are Challenged In Michael Frayn's BENEFACTORS

Almost 4 decades after BENEFACTORS premiered in 1984, Michael Frayn’s comic contemplation of the effect of an Architect’s solution to London’s housing crisis on his family and friends retains a relevance as human behavior with regards to giving and taking, supporting and surviving is eternal.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott Video
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott
Exclusive: Hear Merle Dandridge Sing in ALICE'S WONDERLAND BAKERY Video
Exclusive: Hear Merle Dandridge Sing in ALICE'S WONDERLAND BAKERY
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Benefactors
Ensemble Theatre (6/16-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aida
Joan Sutherland Theatre (6/19-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Music for a New World - The Metropolitan Orchestra
Marrickville Town Hall (8/20-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morning Masters with Claire Edwardes
Sutherland Arts Theatre (10/26-10/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Poison of Polygamy
Wharf 1 Theatre (6/08-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On the Beach
Roslyn Packer Theatre (7/18-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Turn of the Screw
Seymour Centre (7/21-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Australian INXS Show
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dictionary of Lost Words
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (10/26-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You