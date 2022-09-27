The 2022 Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival Sparking Clubs Program Announced

The 2022 Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival has announced vibrant Club Program, to follow the opening weekend celebrations with more than twenty thrilling shows at nine different venues across the city.

From the freshest cats straight out of university, to established cutting edge contemporary musicians - The Club Program offers you a huge range of events across Sydney this October-November.

The Club Program includes jazz jams, artist-led initiatives, intimate speakeasies and a modern future-soul closing party that'll have you dancing at Mary's Underground!

Now in its 11th year, the 2022 Sydney Int'l Women's Jazz Festival continues to showcase many of the most talented, inspiring and creative musicians from Australia and around the globe.

The Club program is an exciting add-on to the festival's Headliner program, the opening weekend will take place at the Seymour Centre and include Melissa Aldana (Chile/USA - Blue Note Records), pianist/harpist Iro Haarla (Finland - ECM Records) performing the work of ARIA Award winning composer Jonathan Zwartz (Sydney/Gadigal), Guguyelandji and Woppaburra woman Marlene Cummins, and world-renowned pianist Andrea Keller from Melbourne/Naarm.

The Club Program venues include Jangling Jacks & The Dock (Free Entry), Lazybones, Butchers Brew, Church St Studios, Brand X Tempe, Foundry616, Johnston St Jazz, The Women's Club and Mary's Underground.

Sydney's most loved jazz venues Lazybones and Foundry616 play host to an array of styles, including swing jazz from the likes the Tuesday Night Jazz Orchestra, the Monday Night Jazz Jam ft. Joy Yates, and Pharos.

Fellow Chilian Magdalena Mira vocalist transports audiences with her special blend of Latin and jazz, while Zela Margossian (Ropeadope Records) combines Armenian Folk, classical music with western jazz.

Audiences can get a flavour of the next generation of jazz stars at Church St Camperdown with Jiem and the Hilary Geddes Quartet. Jiem are a new contemporary quintet that explore the dynamic spectrum of jazz, both rhythmically and melodically with compositions by rising-star Tessie Overmyer.

On November 1 at Foundry616, check out festival favourites Pharos. The innovative 10-piece all female ensemble will present a stunning program of works by leading female composers from Australia and around the world. Led by bassist Hannah James, the band features an all-star line-up of Sydney's finest instrumentalists, performing compositions by Sandy Evans, Andrea Keller, Helen Sung, Silke Eberhardt and more.

A special spotlight events at Phoenix Central Park sees punters invited to enter a ticket ballot to win free tickets to Kenyan singer Lisa Oduor-Noah with her Nairobi-based trio. The Berklee College of Music graduate uses her soulful, silky voice to be an agent of hope, healing, and restoration.

Closing out the festival on Saturday, November 5, is a not to be missed future-soul-funk-jazz party that'll have you groovin' long into the night. Two phenomenal performances from Monstress and Natalie Slade, with FBI Radio DJ's Honey Point keeping the vibes high between sets. Monstress is a vibrant and stunningly confident all female quartet, led by Sarah Homeh - a unique blend of RnB, jazz and funk. Natalie Slade's songs have an emotional depth and clarity, carried weightlessly by her buttery tones and fearless pop-strewn melodies.