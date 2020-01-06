TRASH TALK Comes to Illawarra Performing Arts Centre and Riverside Theatres

Merrigong Theatre Company in association with The Disability Trust will present a bittersweet, original and innovative show created and performed by Wollongong's only professional theatre company, Strangeways Ensemble. The production will premiere at Illawarra Performing Arts Centre on 29th January, before opening at Sydney's Riverside Theatres on 14th February, 2020.

Strangeways Ensemble is Merrigong Theatre Company's permanent company, and consists of seven actors, all of whom are perceived to have intellectual disabilities. Following on from their hugely successful inaugural production, 2017's The Outside Man, Trash Talk is Strangeways Ensemble's latest, stunning work directed by Anne-Louise Rentell (The Outside Man, Alana Valentine's Dead Man Break, Marcel Dorney's Charcoal Creek).

Set in a fictional recycling depot of an Australian Disability Enterprise (ADE), Trash Talk explores some of the workplace issues faced by people living with disabilities, drawing inspiration from the ensemble members' own experiences. Presented in Strangeways' quintessential style of mixing realism with fantasy, Trash Talk is an entertaining blend of drama, humour, physical theatre, video projection and some larger-than-life Pro-Wrestler-esque characters.

Director, Anne-Louise Rentell said, "We have continued our creative process of developing the show through improvisations and drawing on the cast's personal experiences and interests. It's been fantastic working in a highly imaginative space with hard-hitting truths to create a powerful piece of theatre by a talented group of people."

Cast and Creative Team: Director and Devisor Anne-Louise Rentell Devisors / Performers Malcolm Allison, Ethan Arnold, Jordan Bowater, Ethan Green, Rachel Head, Phillip Prentice and Christian Tagliaferro Set and Costume Designer Katja Handt Video Media Designer Sean Bacon Lighting Designer Taryn Brown Composer and Sound Designer Daryl Wallis Wrestling Choreographer Ben Coles Support Worker Marion Maclean







Merrigong Theatre Company season:

DATES 29 January - 2 February 2020

TIMES Wed 29 Jan, 11am (community performance), Thu 30 Jan, 6.30pm, Fri 31 Jan, 7.30pm, Sat 1 Feb 1.30pm & 7.30pm, Sun 2 Feb, 5pm

LOCATION Illawarra Performing Arts Centre

TICKETS Premium: $59 Adult: $49/ Pens./Group 8+: $44 Under 30's: $39 - $25 Unwaged tickets available 1 hr before show time, conditions apply. Companion Cards accepted. A per transaction fee of $6.95 applies for phone and online bookings. Under 30s tickets only available in person at the Box Office.

BOOKINGS https://merrigong.com.au/shows/trash-talk/ or 02 4224 5999

AGES 12+. Contains strong language and simulated physical violence.

Riverside Theatres season:

DATES 14 - 15 February 2020

TIMES Fri 14 Feb, 7pm and Sat 15 Feb, 1pm

LOCATION Riverside Theatres - corner of Church and Market Sts, Parramatta

TICKETS Adult: $44, Concession: $40, 30 & Under $35, 18 & Under $29, Groups 8+ $40

BOOKINGS https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/trash-talk/ or from the Box Office 02 8839 3399

Discounts available for Riverside Theatres' Members.

Transaction fees: phone $4.60, web $3.60 and counter $2.60.

AGES 12 +. Contains strong language and simulated physical violence.





