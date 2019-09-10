THE SAPPHIRES Comes to Riverside Theatres As Part Of National Tour

The multi award-winning musical play inspired by the remarkable true story of writer Tony Briggs' mother, The Sapphires, is heading to Riverside Theatres for a limited season this September as part of a national eight month tour.

The Sapphires features a talented young ensemble of first nation performers in all the Indigenous Australian roles, and sees Tony Briggs direct his play for the first time and head a highly credentialed Indigenous Australian directing and design team.

Set in the heady days of the late 1960s, a quartet of talented young singers from a remote Aboriginal mission are discovered and guided by a kind-hearted, soul-loving manager. Plucked from obscurity, the four spirited women with powerhouse voices, called The Sapphires, are given the opportunity to entertain American troops in Vietnam.

Catapulted onto the world stage as Australia's answer to The Supremes, their journey of discovery offers them not only the chance to show off their musical skills, but also to find love and togetherness and experience loss and grow as women.

One of Australia's best-loved stories, The Sapphires is an uplifting classic, full of comedy, heart and romance, and backed by an incredible soundtrack of soul music.

The Sapphires theatre production has enjoyed triumphant sell-out seasons in both Sydney and Melbourne, winning two Helpmann Awards for Best New Australian Work and Best Play in 2005. Tony Briggs received two AWGIE Awards for the Most Outstanding Script of 2012 and Best Feature Film Adaptation.

Writer and Director Tony Briggs; Musical Director Nathaniel Andrew; Set & LX Designer Mark Howett; Choreographer Leonard Mickelo. Cast Mindy Kwanten, Jade Lomas-Ronan, Matilda Brown, Lorinda Merrypor, Mike Smith, Wem Etuknwa, Leeroy Tipiloura and Anthony Lim.

Tickets: Adult $59 Concession $54. Available https://riversideparramatta.com.au/'s=sapphires&search_type=current or from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399. Discounts available for Riverside Theatres' Members. Transaction fees: phone $4.60, web $3.60 and counter $2.60.





