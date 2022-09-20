Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run Friday 14th October – Saturday 15th October.

Sep. 20, 2022  
THE NUTCRACKER Comes to Life on the Riverside Theatre Stage Next Month

The Victorian State Ballet presents Tchaikovsky's magical tale, The Nutcracker at Riverside Theatres from the 14th to 15th October.

One of the world's most beloved ballets, The Nutcracker follows the story of Clara, who on the eve of Christmas at her family's Christmas party, ventures into her Nutcracker prince's magical land. A delightful and powerful production, audiences will be enchanted by the famous Sugar Plum Fairy pas de deux and breathtaking snow scenes.

The Victorian State Ballet is Victoria's leading ballet company, established in 2003 under the expertise of Martin and Michelle Sierra. The company is devoted to the pursuit of artistic excellence, dance education, and presentation of outstanding classical ballet repertoire and innovative contemporary dance works. The Victorian State Ballet is a vibrant, creative company committed to connecting people and dance across Victoria, by offering a program of outstanding classical repertoire ballets, exhilarating and innovative contemporary dance works, and educational workshops for the enrichment, entertainment, education and engagement of communities.

The Nutcracker

When: Friday 14th October - Saturday 15th October

Friday 7:30pm, Saturday 2pm & 7:30pm

Where: Riverside Theatre, Riverside Theatres - Corner of Church and Market St, Parramatta

Tickets: Premium $67-$79, A Reserve $59-$69, B Reserve $49-59. Discounts available for Riverside Theatres' Members. Transaction fee $4.95.

Bookings via https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197818®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Friversideparramatta.com.au%2Fshow%2Fvic-ballet-the-nutcracker%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, phone at (02) 8839 3399, or Box Office Mon-Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9:30am - 1pm and one hour prior to performance.


