THE IMPOSSIBLE PROJECT Launches This Week

The Impossible Project, a website that documents creative endeavours that were made impossible due to COVID-19, launches this week.

Developed by designer, artist and creative producer Anna Tregloan, The Impossible Project is both an archive of projects that almost existed, and an exposition of creative process. The site documents the stage that creative projects reached before being abandoned, cancelled or postponed, as well as being accompanied with smaller Impossible Tasks and Impossible Sketches which are almost a "prediction" of the possible creative form.

The collection launches with a selection of the many projects collected over the past six months that were imagined by artists around Australia, but never became more than a sketch, an outline, or a realisation. Projects will be updated throughout October and November.

Initial projects featured on the website include Griffin Theatre Company's Kindness, Rawcus' Glass and MIYARNUWIMANHA by Nicole Monks.

The ambition to collect and build a fantastical exhibition out of and about projects that have become impossible has been bubbling in the back of Anna Tregloan's head for some time. The Impossible Project had a pilot iteration as part of the Australian Exhibition at the Prague Qua drennial in 2019 and the intention in 2020 was to build upon the idea and develop an immersive exhibition that captured an imagined but unrealised future.

Announcing the website launch, Anna said, "I had already started work on the second iteration, focused on creative works that had begun but never realised because they were too expensive; too impractical; politically ill-timed or unfashionable.

When the pandemic hit, plans changed rather swiftly, and expanded The Impossible Project beyond what was imaginable.

Projects of all sorts and scales were being cancelled and there was an urgency to document these rapidly fading moments, many of which were quickly disappearing from websites or being buried in the groundswell of 'online' offerings."

To record every project disrupted, reorientated or obliterated by the pandemic was, of course in itself, an impossible task. But by reaching out through creative communities and employing creative detective work The Impossible Projects team had unearthed impossibilities of all types, scale and creative philosophies.

The Impossible Project is being released online throughout October and November 2020 as well as featuring as part of Performance Space's Liveworks with LIVE DREAMS, providing a platform for six artists to explore the possibilities within the impossibility of their works.

Additionally, as the collection goes online we will be calling out for more projects to join the dream.

