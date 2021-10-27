THE DREAM LABORATORY Immersive Theatrical Experience Announced

You're invited into a labyrinth of magic and adventure where reality and dreams collide. Part narrative, part roaming, part "choose your own adventure", The Dream Laboratory will provide a unique interactive live experience like nothing Geelong has seen before.

Living in a world of limited travel and human connection has left most desperate for experiences that escape the mundane. A reimagining of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" ignites this live experience and propels the story that is The Dream Laboratory. What awaits you on the other side of the door is completely up to your imagination.

The rear of 96 Little Malop Street is the home of The Dream Laboratory. Nestled in the heart of Geelong amongst some of the best bars and restaurants in town, many will remember the building as The Eureka Hotel. After years of being a bustling hotel, the space was left dormant and became reclaimed by pigeons. Converting the site has been an enormous yet rewarding undertaking involving a team of many willing hands. With entry via Shorts Place - the reveal of this newly designed performance location will blow your mind!

The Dream Laboratory is an immersive theatre show. The performance is experienced by moving through the venue as the story plays out around the audience, no seating is available for the duration of the performance.

"Immersive" means that the environment is designed to deliver an all-encompassing experience; from the moment guests enter the building, they will feel transported. There may be the opportunity to follow characters or other guests into smaller rooms and spaces if you so choose. You need only interact as much as you are comfortable, or if you prefer to observe from the sidelines you are most welcome to do so. Every choice you make will be the right one.

The Dream Laboratory was a direct response to COVID-19 and the situation the creators found themselves in as artists in 2020. "We asked ourselves the hard questions- what will our work look like on the other side of the pandemic? How will we continue to be story-tellers and do what we do best?" Amanda LaBonte - Essential Theatre / Show Creator. The Dream Laboratory evolved on zoom, pivoted with each lockdown and blossomed in quite an unimaginable way. Whilst many of the creative team have been stuck in metro-Melbourne, a small community of Geelong friends and family have rallied to ensure the show stayed on track. "As we face a reemergence of the arts sector, we celebrate that we have not only survived, but developed and created this amazing piece of theatre to share!" Sophie Lampel - Essential Theatre / Show Creator

The Dream Laboratory - an immersive theatrical experience will run Jan 5th - 23rd, with two performances daily: 6pm & 8.30pm.

Ticketing link: www.geelongtickets.com.au