THE CARPENTERS FROM KEMPSEY Comes to Paddo RSL in July

Darren & Sharon Carpenter's lives were magically transformed the day they discovered those other 'Carpenters'. Not only did they share a family name, but they looked similar as well.

The Carpenters from Kempsey starring DARREN MAPES and DEBORA KRIZAK are coming to Paddo RSL for one night only on Friday 29 July.

Together they recreate the sound of the Carpenters with uncanny accuracy just in time for the most unconventional midyear Party Extravaganza - Christmas in July.

The Carpenters from Kempsey sing all the Christmas standards, with a twist, plus all those Carpenters songs you love including Top of the World, Goodbye to Love,

Yesterday Once More, A Kind of Hush, Rainy Days and Mondays, Calling Occupants, Ticket to Ride, Close to You, Superstar, Mr Postman and many more.

'Mapes and Krizak may well be channelling Karen and Richard ... voices from heaven.' Sunday Mail Adelaide

VENUE: Paddo RSL, 220 - 232 Oxford Street, Paddington

DATE & TIME: Friday 29 July - Doors open 7.30pm / Showtime 8pm

PRICE: $65.00

BOOKINGS: http://paddorsl.com.au