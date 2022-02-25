Sydney's Independent Dance Community Will Be Offered Talks As Part Of March Dance 2022

Sydney's independent dance community will be offered a variety of valuable Talks as part of March Dance 2022 (March 1 - 31) in addition to various performances, residencies, workshops and dance classes on offer during the festival.

Financial literacy can be a real struggle for any dancer. Money is Not a Dirty Word (March 17 from 3-5pm at Harold Park Community Hall) hosted by Ausdance NSW and Creative Plus Business, is a workshop for dance professionals. Money is the lifeblood of any creative business, often untaught, Monica Davidson has specifically designed this talk for the arts sector and will cover topics such as budgets and cash cow projection, to resources and places to go for help.

On 23 March DirtyFeet will hold Emerging Makers in Conversation, a virtual consultation with seven established Australian dance artists with disabilities. They will discuss the current condition of professional pathways for disabled dancers in Australia. A massive gap currently exists in professional dance training opportunities for people with disabilities. The conversation will be facilitated by Anthea Doropoulos together with artists Sarah-Vyne Vassallo, Caroline Bowditch, Marc Brew, Dan Daw, Sarah Hoboult, Margot Politis and Matthew Shilcock.

BOLD and March Dance presents Eileen Kramer in conversation with Sue Healey on March 3 and 4 online. At 107 years old Eileen Kramer continues to create dances, stories, costumes and films. In conversation with longtime collaborator and renowned filmmaker, Sue Healey, Eileen will reveal ideas about longevity of practice and what drives her to keep creating.

Parsons Dance! is a one-off chance for French speakers to immerse themselves in the festival. On 4 March from 10am to 11am at Creperie Suzette in The Rocks. Agnès Michelet will mediate participants to reflect on the March Dance festival in French. A fun opportunity for native Francophones living in Australia to rekindle a sense of 'chez eux' together with Australian Francophiles. The common thread is an avid interest in dance - Tout le monde soit la bienvenue! Presented by Ausdance NSW, FORM Dance Projects.