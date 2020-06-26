Sydney Opera House to Stream Gordi Album Launch Show Live From the Joan Sutherland Theatre

Australian folk-pop singer and producer Gordi is set to play her official international album launch show for her latest record, Our Two Skins, out this Friday 26 June. Performing a full set with her four-piece band, this special one-off event will be Gordi's debut Opera House performance, recorded and streamed live from the Joan Sutherland Theatre stage.

Our Two Skins chronicles the intense and impossible time Gordi spent renegotiating who she is and how she fits in the world. The writing of the album began after a nervous breakdown while pacing around an Etihad flight from Australia to Europe in late 2017. Sophie Payten, known professionally as Gordi, had finished exams to earn a medical degree and after trading her "nice, safe relationship" for a new one, she began coming to terms with a new truth in her identity. That identity struggle and her new relationship, which played out against the backdrop of the marriage equality plebiscite in Australia.

Gordi's versatility as a musician combined with her open and disarming disposition have helped establish her as an in-demand collaborator. Payten has collaborated with artists including Bon Iver, Alex Somers, Julien Baker, The Tallest Man On Earth, Asgeir, Fleet Foxes and many more, helping shape her artistic voice.

Learn more at sydneyoperahouse.com/digital/season/music/gordi-live.html.

