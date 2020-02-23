Sydney Coliseum Theatre Installs Acoustic Shell Insulation

Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ last night welcomed over 1200 music lovers through its doors to celebrate the inaugural showcase acoustic performance of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra playing The Rite of Spring by Russian composer Igor Stravinsky, led by acclaimed conductor Pietari Inkinen,

Preparation for this landmark showcase performance required the technical team of Sydney's new $100M performing arts theatre to design and install an innovative, custom acoustic shell to enhance the venue's impressive natural acoustics.

Comprised of over 85 custom 'flown' panels suspended by the theatre's fly tower system, the demountable shell was designed and developed in collaboration with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, acoustic engineers Marshall Day and Stage Designers Thomas Creative. When deployed, the industry-first acoustic shell delivers both performers and patrons a symphony experience which mimics the acoustics of a grand concert hall.

"Our highly-valued partnership with Sydney Symphony Orchestra is the cornerstone of our goal to bringing the best in performing arts to Greater Western Sydney and beyond. Our investment in a new acoustic sound shell to further enhance the Sydney Coliseum Theatre patron experience is the next step in our commitment to creating one of the world's finest performing arts venues here at West HQ" said Richard Errington, CEO, West HQ.

Emma Dunch, CEO, Sydney Symphony Orchestra said, "We are thrilled to have had such a stunning kick off to our Sydney Coliseum Theatre showcase series with The Rite of Spring being performed by the full orchestra to last night's packed house. We are very proud of our new venue partnership and to be playing in this amazing new piece of arts infrastructure and thank West HQ for their commitment to the arts and for their support of our goal to further develop the Sydney Symphony's audience in Greater Western Sydney."

One of the most thrilling pieces of music ever composed, The Rite of Spring was first performed at the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées back in 1913, with the avant-garde nature of the music causing a sensation at the time, with many calling the first-night reaction a "riot".

While originally designed as a work for the stage, the music of The Rite of Spring achieved equal if not greater recognition as a concert piece and is widely considered to be one of the most influential musical works of the 20th century.

This performance was the first in a series of showcase events, designed to bring popular classical symphony to the audiences of Greater Western Sydney.





