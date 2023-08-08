Special Needs Dance Concert Comes to The Pavilion Theatre Sutherland This Month

The name says it all. These 49 students will perform at their best and share with audiences what they have been learning over the past year.



Twinkle Dance Studio, based in Miranda in Sydney's southern suburbs, is full of amazing people with Disabilities and now it's ready for the community to see what they are capable of. Their resilience to overcome whatever is thrown their way, to get on with life and live it to the fullest is infectious… and inspiring!



Director Justyne Leeke says that, as a dance teacher, she is inspired by her studio full of amazing people with disabilities.



“I want the community to see what I see every week: what my students' abilities are and what they are capable of: their resilience to overcome whatever is thrown their way, to get on with life and live it to the fullest. The joy and excitement in the auditorium from the stage is contagious. I promise you once you have been to one of our annual concerts you will not miss another. The warmth will fill you from head to toes from start to finish and your heart will be filled for weeks to come!”

Venue: The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, (The Old Sutherland Entertainment Centre), 30 Eaton Street Sutherland

Date: Sun 27 Aug 2pm

Tickets: Adults $50 | Conc $45 | Children <15 $40 through www.Ticketek.com or theatre box office in person or 9063 2006